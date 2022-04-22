OPSC OJS Prelims Result 2022 (Out) @opsc.gov.in, Download Link Here

OPSC OJS Prelims Result 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the prelims result for Odisha Judicial Services Exam Prelims 2021 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the Odisha Judicial Services Exam Prelims 2021 can download the list of selected candidates from the official website of OPSC.i.e. opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Judicial Services Exam Prelims 2021 was held on 27 March 2022 and the result for the same has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download Odisha Judicial Services Exam Prelims 2021 Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download OPSC OJS Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website of OPSC.i.e. opsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'List of Candidates Provisionally Admitted to OJS Main Written Examination (Advt. No. 23 of 2021-22)' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number and save OPSC OJS Prelims Result 2022 for future reference.

Direct Link to Download OPSC OJS Prelims Result 2022

According to the result, a total of 864 candidates have been selected in the prelims exam. All those whose roll numbers are mentioned in the above list are eligible to appear in the second (Mains) Round which is scheduled to be held tentatively in the second week of June 2022. The detailed programme and venue of the same shall be published on the official website in de course of time. Candidates are advised keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates can directly download OPSC OJS Prelims Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.