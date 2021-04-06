OPSC Result for ACF and Forest Ranger 2019-20 Out @opsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number of Selected Candidates for Physical Test

OPSC Result for ACF and Forest Ranger 2019: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of written exam for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and Forest Ranger Posts. Candidate who appeared in OPSC Exam on 20 December to 31 December 2019, can download OPSC ACF Result and OPSC Forest Ranger Result from Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Result Link is given below. The candidates can download OPSC Result 2020, directly, through the link below:

OPSC Result Download Link

Selected candidates, whose roll number is available in the selection list, will now appear for Physical Test to be conducted by Principal CCF, Odisha, Bubneshwar.. OPSC ACF Physical Test Date such as date, time and venue will be notified later on official website and in the leading local daily newspapers. A total of 202 candidates are provisionally qualifed to appear in the physical test

How to Download OPSC Result 2019 ?

Go to official website of OPSC i.e. opsc.gov.in Click on the link - ‘Apr - 2021 Roll List of Candidates Selected for Physical Test-Recruitment to the Post of Asst. Conservator of Forests & Forest Ranger in Odisha Forest Service Cadre(Advt. no. 22 of 2018-19)’ Download OPSC Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates for physical test

OPSC had invited applications for recruitment of 67 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger, against Advertisement No. 22 of 2018-19.