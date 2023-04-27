OSSC Amin Revised Exam Date 2023 Released @ossc.gov.in: Download New Schedule Here 

Odisha SSC has released the revised exam schedule for the post of Amin on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download the pdf.

OSSC Amin Revised Exam Date 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the post of Amin under H & UD Department on its official website. As per the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the exam for the post of Amin under H & UD Department on July 23, 2023 across the state. Earlier the exam was scheduled on June 25, 2023.

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Amin under H & UD Department can download the revised exam schedule from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the revised schedule for the above post directly through the link given below.

It is noted that earlier OSSC was to conduct the prelims exam for the post of Amin under H & UD Department Examination-2022 on June 25, 2023. Now the Commission has revised the exam date and announced the new date for the written exam which will be held on July 23, 2023. Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam should note that the above exam will be held in OMR mode across the state.

Earlier OSSC has launched the recruitment drive for 60 posts of Amin under H & UD Department on its official website.

Recruitment for the Amin posts will be done on the basis of three state exams including

Prelims/Mains/Certificate Verification.

Prelims Exam Pattern: Overview

Mode Computer Based Recruitment Examination Exam Multiple Choice Question Type Total Marks 100 Subjects Arithmetic Data Interpretation Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability and General Mental Ability Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability and General Mental Ability Computer/Internet Awareness

How To Download OSSC Amin Revised Exam Date 2023