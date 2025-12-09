OSSC CRE Marks 2025 Out at ossc.gov.in, Direct Link to Junior Grade Typist Marks, Check Details

OSSC CRE Marks 2025 : The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the marks for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist posts on its official website. Candidates appeared in the different round of selection process for above posts can download the marks marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Stenography Test, Typing Test, and Computer Skill Test through the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in. You can download the marks directly through the link given below-

OSSC CRE Marks 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can check their individual marks by clicking on the 'Result/Marks' link and using their User Name & Password to the link on the official website. Alternatively the marks can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-