CG Police Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

OSSC CRE Marks 2025 Out at ossc.gov.in, Direct Link to Junior Grade Typist Marks, Check Details

By Manish Kumar
Dec 9, 2025, 12:35 IST

OSSC CRE Marks 2025 : The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the download link for the marks for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist posts. Check the download link and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

OSSC CRE Marks 2025 : The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the marks for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist posts on its official website. Candidates appeared in the different round of selection process for above posts can download the marks marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Stenography Test, Typing Test, and Computer Skill Test through the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in. You can download the marks directly through the link given below-

OSSC CRE Marks 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can check their individual marks by clicking on the 'Result/Marks' link and using their User Name & Password to the link on the official website. Alternatively the marks can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

OSSC CRE Marks 2025  Download Link

 

OSSC CRE Marks 2025 Overview

The Commission has shared the link to download the marks for the post of Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist.  The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Combined Recruitment Examinationis summariesed below.

Institution  Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)
Exam Name  Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist -2024.
Advt. No.  Advt.4421/OSSC
Marks Status  Out
Official Website  https://www.ossc.gov.in

How to Download OSSC CRE Marks 2025 ?

Candidates can download their marks for the above posts after following the steps given below-
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) at - https://www.ossc.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link Link of Sharing of Marks for the post of Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2024 on the home page.
Step 3:Provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: You will get the marks in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News