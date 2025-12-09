OSSC CRE Marks 2025 Out at ossc.gov.in, Direct Link to Junior Grade Typist Marks, Check Details

OSSC CRE Marks 2025 : The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the marks for the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist posts on its official website. Candidates appeared in the different round of selection process for above posts can download the marks marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Stenography Test, Typing Test, and Computer Skill Test through the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in. You can download the marks directly through the link given below-
OSSC CRE Marks 2025 Direct Link
Candidates can check their individual marks by clicking on the 'Result/Marks' link and using their User Name & Password to the link on the official website. Alternatively the marks can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|OSSC CRE Marks 2025
|Download Link
OSSC CRE Marks 2025 Overview
The Commission has shared the link to download the marks for the post of Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Combined Recruitment Examinationis summariesed below.
|Institution
|Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)
|Exam Name
|Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist -2024.
|Advt. No.
|Advt.4421/OSSC
|Marks Status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://www.ossc.gov.in
How to Download OSSC CRE Marks 2025 ?
Candidates can download their marks for the above posts after following the steps given below-
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) at - https://www.ossc.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link Link of Sharing of Marks for the post of Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2024 on the home page.
Step 3:Provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: You will get the marks in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation