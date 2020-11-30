OSSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Senior Economic Investigator Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check List Here

OSSC Provisional Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Provisional Result for the Senior Economic Investigator Exam 2015 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the Computer Skill Test for Senior Economic Investigator Posts can check their result available on the website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the Provisional Result for the the Senior Economic Investigator Exam 2015 on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Main Exam/Computer Skill Test and Career Assessment.

Commission has conducted Main Written Exam on 24 February 2019 and Computer Skill Test on 21 December 2019 for the Senior Economic Investigator Posts.

Not candidates selected provisionally for Senior Economic Investigator Post will be appear for the next Viva-Voce round. The date and time for Viva-Voce test will be intimated shortly by the commission Candidates are advised to remain in constant touch with the official website of OSSC.

Candidates appeared in the Main Exam/Computer Skill Test for Senior Economic Investigator Post can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Senior Economic Investigator Posts





How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Senior Economic Investigator Posts

Visit the official website of OSSC i.e- ossc.gov.in.

Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.

Click on link-List of candidates shortlisted to appear Viva voce Test of Senior Economic Investigator-2015

[Advt. No. 5466/OSSC Dt.23.12.2015 given on the homepage.

After clicking, you will get the PDF of the Result Notification.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the Result for future reference.