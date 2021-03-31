OSSC Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Librarian, Food Safety Officer and other Posts @ ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has rescheduled the various exams including Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017, Food Safety Officer, Industrial Promotion Officer, Junior Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these major Exams under OSSC Recruitment 2021 can check the latest OSSC Rescheduled calendar 2021 on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to reschedule the many major examinations including Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017, Food Safety Officer, Industrial Promotion Officer and Junior Assistant.

As per the notification, OSSC will conduct the Computer Skill Test for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 on 20 April 2021. The Mains exam for Food Safety Officer will be conducted on 23 April 2021.

OSSC will conduct the Mains Exam for Industrial Promotion Officer-2019 from 27 April to 29 April 2021. Commission has also released the Preliminary examination date for Junior Assistant which will be held on 05/06 May 2021.

All such candidates who have applied for these major examinations under Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) can check the revised exam dates notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

