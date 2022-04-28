OSSC Field Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022 To Release Today @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule



OSSC Field Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022:Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the Mains Exam Admit Card for the post of Field Assistant -2019 today i.e. 28 April 2022 on its official website. Commission is to conduct the mains exam for the Field Assistant -2019 against Advertisement No-4703/OSSC on 07 May 2022. Commission has uploaded the details exam schedule for the Field Assistant post on its official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the Field Assistant can download their OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in, once it is uploaded. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the main written examination for the post of Field Assistant-2019 on 07.05.2022 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. Exam will be held at different examination centres across the State of Odisha as per the programme given on the official website.

In the Paper I, exam will be held for the Composite Paper for which duration will be duration will if one hour. There will be no negative markining for the Composite Paper exam.



Question will be asked for Technical paper under Paper II for which duration will be One and Half Hour. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per each wrong answer for Paper II i.e. Technical Paper.

How to Download OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update Check Steps