OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check Exam Date, Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 is going to be released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).i.e. ossc.nic.in. Check Exam Date, Exam Pattern & Other Details Here.

OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection (OSSC) is going to release the admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant. Candidates who applied for OSSC JA Recruitment 2022 can download their admit card through the official website of OSSC.i.e. ossc.nic.in.

OSSC Junior Assistant Exam (Advt No 4106) is scheduled to be held on 20th To 24th April 2022 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website today. Candidates are advised to download OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website.i.e. ossc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022' flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 - to active soon

OSSC Junior Assistant Exam Pattern

The exam will have two papers. i.e. OSSC JA Prelims Paper-1 is for 100 Marks of subject General Awareness. The total time duration is 1 hour 30 Minutes. OSSC JA is Mains which includes three papers. Paper-1 is a Language test for 100 Marks, and the duration of the exam is 2 Hours. Paper-2 is General Knowledge for 100 Marks. The time duration is 1 Hour. Paper-3 is for 200 Marks of subjects Maths, Computer Skills, and the duration of the exam is 3 Hours.

Candidates are advised to keep checking on this page. Candidates will be able to check OSSC JA Prelims Admit Card through this article, once released.