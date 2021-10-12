OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Out for AFDO, Operator, Lab Assistant Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for various posts including AFDO, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Check download process.

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for the posts of Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician.

All such candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for these posts can download OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Admit Card for Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the mains exam for Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician and Dental Technician posts on 18 October 2021. The Mains exam will be held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.



In a bid to download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials at the link on the official website. You can download the same also with following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021