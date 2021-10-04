OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released for Inspector of Legal Meteorology and Others @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for the posts of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant. All those candidates who have qualified for the Mains Written Exam round for Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant posts can download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the mains exam Admit Card downloading link for Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant post on its official website. However you can download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 also from the direct link given below.
Direct Link to Download OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Legal Meteorology/Laboratory Assistant
http://ossc2ac.onlineapplicationform.org:8750/AdmitCard/OnlineAdmitCardDownloadAction_onlineAdmitCardPage.action
In a bid to download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for the post of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sequence No and Date of Birth on the link given on the official website. Candidates can download the
OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 with following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.
- Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
- Click on link-Download the Admission Letter for Main Written Examination of inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant -2017 Advt no-4334/OSSC dated-26.12.2017 available on the homepage.
- You will have to provide your login credentials to get Admit Card for Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant post.
- Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for future reference.