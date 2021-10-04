OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released for Inspector of Legal Meteorology and Others @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for the posts of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant on its official website-ossc.gov.in/. Check downloading step here

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for the posts of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant. All those candidates who have qualified for the Mains Written Exam round for Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant posts can download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the mains exam Admit Card downloading link for Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant post on its official website. However you can download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Legal Meteorology/Laboratory Assistant

http://ossc2ac.onlineapplicationform.org:8750/AdmitCard/OnlineAdmitCardDownloadAction_onlineAdmitCardPage.action

In a bid to download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for the post of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sequence No and Date of Birth on the link given on the official website. Candidates can download the

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 with following the steps given below.