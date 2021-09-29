OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released for Computer Operator cum Store keeper Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper posts on its official website -ossc.gov.in/. Check Direct link here.

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for the posts of Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper-2016. All such candidates who have qualified for the Mains Written Exam round for Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper-2016 posts can download their OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.

However you can download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/app/E9903KD1F1E/

In a bid to download the OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 for Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the mains exam for Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper-2016 on 03 October 2021. Earlier the mains exam for Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper-2016 was scheduled on 22 September 2021 which has been rescheduled on 03 October 2021.

Candidates who have qualified for the Mains Exam round for Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper should note that they can download their Admit Card from the link available in What's News Section on its official website.

