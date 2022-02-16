OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 on Feb 22 @ossc.gov.in, Check Laboratory Assistant Exam Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Admit Card/Exam Schedule for Laboratory Assistant post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Admit Card/Exam Schedule Update for the post of Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper-2018 against Advt. No.3789/OSSC. Commission is set to conduct the written exam for Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper post on 26-27 February 2022.

All such candidates qualified successfully for the mains exam for Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper post can download the OSSC Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -http://www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice regarding Main Written Examination for the post of Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper-2018 Advt. No.3789/OSSC dt.31.12.2018 on the home page. You will get the PDF of the OSSC Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update in a new window. Download and save the OSSC Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the mains exam for Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper posts on 26-27 February 2022. There will be total 100 Questions with 100 total marks for the Technical Paper exam under selection process for the Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper posts.

Duration for the exam will be One and Half Hour i.e. 90 minute and there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks per each wrong answer.

Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the above post should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card for the mains exam on 22 February 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including including User Id and Password with the link available on the official website.