OSSC Mains Exam Date 2023 Released For Accountant Posts at ossc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Date

OSSC Mains Exam Date 2023 Out: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on October 11, 2023 has released the mains exam schedule for the Accountant-2022 posts on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the detailed schedule for mains exam and admit card download date on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the Accountant posts can download the mains exam schedule from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.



However the main written examination schedule for the Accountant posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC Mains Exam Date 2023





The main written exam for the Accountant posts will be conducted on October 17, 2023 through CBRE mode in the state. All such candidates qualified in the mains exam round for the Accountant posts can download the exam schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Mains Exam Date 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the what's new section on the home page.

Step 3:Click on the link Notice regarding the conduct of Main Written Examination of Accountant-2022 to be held on 17.10.2023 Advt. No.7257/OSSC dated 22.12.2022 on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the exam schedule in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

OSSC Mains Exam Date 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the mains written exam for the Accountant posts on October 17, 2023 in one sitting through CBRE mode. Exams will be conducted in various exam centers located in Bhubaneshwar. Exams for the Accountancy section will be held in MCQs type where you will have 4 options. There will be a total number of questions 100 carrying marks 1 per question. Exam for Mathematics will be conducted for 100 questions but not in MCQs mode. Total duration for the exam will be 3 hours i.e. from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Download OSSC Mains Exam Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the admit card for the mains exam for Accountant posts on October 12, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

