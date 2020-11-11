OSSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Vital Statistics Clerk Exam @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

OSSC Provisional Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Provisional Result for the Vital Statistics Clerk Exam-2016 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared who have appeared for the Mains exam and Document Verification for the OSSC Vital Statistics Clerk posts can check their result on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, the Provisional result for the Vital Statistics Clerk Exam-2016 has been uploaded on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the OSSC Vital Statistics Clerk Mains Exam and Document Verification round.

Commission has uploaded the Merit List based on the performance in the Mains Exam and Document Verification and candidates can check their Roll Number/Name in the list uploaded on its official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had invited applications for various Vital Statistics Clerk Posts against Notification No- IIE-9/2016/628/OSSC. Candidates with 10+2 pass with knowledge in Basic Computer Skill were applied for this major recruitment drive launched in the state.



All such candidates papered in the OSSC Vital Statistics Clerk Mains Exam and Document Verification round can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Vital Statistics Clerk Exam





How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Vital Statistics Clerk Exam