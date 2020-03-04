OSSC Result 2020 for Vital Statistics Clerk Declared @ossc.gov.in, Check Selection List Here

OSSC Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Result for the Vital Statistics Clerk posts on its official website -http://www.ossc.gov.in/. All those candidates who have appeared for the OSSC Vital Statistics Clerk Mains Exam can check their result on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

Candidates have been selected on their performance in the Mains Exam for the Vital Statistics Clerk posts. Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has conducted the Mains Written Examination on 10 November 2019 in the state.

Now shortlisted candidates will have to participate in the Document Verification round which will be conducted on 17-20 March 2020 at the venue-Commission at Barrack No-1, Univ-V, Bhunaneshwar.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had invited applications for various Vital Statistics Clerk Posts against Notification No- IIE-9/2016/628/OSSC. A number of candidates with 10+2 pass with knowledge in Basic Computer Skill. Passed Odia equivalent to ME standard were applied for these posts.

Candidates can check the OSSC Result 2020 for Vital Statistics Clerk on the official website of OSSC. You can check the Result also with the link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Result 2020

OSSC Result 202: Download Process

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.

Click on link-VITAL STATISTICS CLERK-2016: LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION available on the homepage.

After clicking, you will get the PDF of the OSSC Result 2020 for Vital Statistics Clerk.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

You May Also Read

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 317 SI/HC Posts ,10th/12th Pass Can Apply

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts

ESIC Gulbarga Recruitment 2020, Apply for Tutor and Other Posts

Candidates can check the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Vital Statistics Clerk Posts against Notification No- IIE-9/2016/628/OSSC. Candidates can check also the jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.