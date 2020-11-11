OSSC Skill Test Date 2020 for Inspector of Supplies Posts Announced @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Skill Test Date 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Skill Test Date for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for Skill Test round for Inspector of Supplies posts can check the notification available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Skill Test for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 posts will be conducted on 25 November 2020. Commission will conduct the Skill Test in two sittings at Regional College of Management, Chandrasekarpur, Bubaneswar.

All the candidates qualified for the skill test for the Inspector of Supplies posts should note that Commission will publish the details schedule for the Skill Test on its official website. The shortlisted candidates are advised to keep in touch with the Commission's website-www.ossc.gov.in for further updates.

Candidates, who have to appear for the Skill Test for Inspector of Supplies-2017 Posts can check the details notification regarding the Skill Test Date available on the commission's website,. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Skill Test Date 2020 for Inspector of Supplies Posts





How to Download: OSSC Skill Test Date 2020 for Inspector of Supplies Posts

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.

Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.

Click on link-Inspector of Supplies-2017: Notice regarding conduct of Computer Skill Test available on the homepage.

After clicking, you will get the PDF of the short notification regarding the Skill Test Date.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had earlier released the notification for the recruitment of Inspector of Supplies-2017 posts on its official website.