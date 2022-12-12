OSSC WEO Admit Card 2022 (Released) at ossc.gov.in: Check Process To Download

Odisha SSC has released the admit card for the post of Welfare Extension Officer on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSC Welfare Extension Officer Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the post of Welfare Extension Officer on its official website. The downloading link for the written exam for the post of Welfare Extension Officer is available on the official website and candidates applied for the same can download their Admit Card from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC Welfare Extension Officer Admit Card 2022 directly through the link directly given below.

It is noted that Odisha Staff selection Commission (OSSC) had earlier released notice for the recruitment of 129 Welfare Extension Officer (WEO) Posts under Director (ST), ST& SC Dev., M&BC Welfare Dept., Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Candidates having Bachelor in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or equivalent examination from any recognized University applied for the major recruitment drive launched in the state.

Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Welfare Extension Officer (WEO) from 17 to 23 December 2022 for General Studies subject. There will be total 100 Marks for the written exam for which duration will be 90 minute. There will be negative marking @0.25 mark for each wrong answers.

In a bid to download the OSSC Welfare Extension Officer Admit Card 2022 you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

