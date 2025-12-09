OSSTET Apply Online 2025 Starts at bseodisha.ac.in, Check Last Date, Application Fees, Eligibility and More

CG Police Result 2025
OSSTET 2025 Apply Online: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the OSSTET 2025 notification. Candidates who are aspiring for Secondary School teacher can apply from 06 December till 17 December 2025 at bseodisha.ac.in. Check this article for details regarding the OSSTET 2025.

OSSTET 2025 Apply Online: Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2025 is scheduled for 20th January 2026 as per the official notification. The notification was released on 05th December and the application process has started from 06th December 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OSSTET 2025 till 17th December 2025. Check the eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, and other details here.

OSSTET 2025 Application Form

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has been designated as the professional body for conducting OSSTET. OSSTET shall be applicable to all candidates who possess requisite academic and training qualifications with requisite percentage of marks as prescribed in the official notification. Check the details for OSSTET 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

OSSTET 2025 (Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test)

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha)

Application Mode

Online

Notification Release Date

05 December 2025

Application Start Date

06 December 2025

Last Date to Apply (Fee Payment)

17 December 2025

Exam Date

20 January 2026

OSSTET 2025 Notification

BSE Odisha published the OSSTET 2025 notification on 05th December 2025. The OSSTET 2025 notification includes details such as the eligibility criteria, OSSTET Exam, qualifying marks, issuance of certificate, and other details. Candidates are advised to download the official notification and read it carefully before applying.

What are the Steps to Apply for OSSTET 2025

Those who wish to apply for the OSSTET 2025 can follow these simple steps to apply:

  • Visit the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, in the Latest Updates section, click on the “Application for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test- 2025”.

  • You will be redirected to another page, which is a login page.

  • If you are new then click on new registration and register yourself by providing the details like:

    1. Name

    2. Password

    3. Category

    4. Mobile Number

    5. Email address

  • With the registration being completed, you can now login to your account and fill the application form with all the required details.

  • The application form has the following four sections.

    1. PersonalInformation

    2. EligibilityCriteria

    3. EducationalQualification

    4. Declaration  

  • Submit the form and take a printout of the “Acknowledgement Receipt”for future reference.

The candidates who are keen on applying for the OSSTET 2025 can fill the application form between 06-17 December 2025. The application link has been provided on the BSE Odisha website. Candidates can access the application link provided here to apply for OSSTET 2025.

OSSTET 2025 Application Fee

The OSSTET 2025 application fee varies by category of the candidates. The candidates must check the fee and pay accordingly. The fee once paid will not be refunded in any circumstances.

Category

Application Fee

General

₹ 900/-

SC/ ST

₹ 600/-

