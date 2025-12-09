OSSTET Apply Online 2025 Starts at bseodisha.ac.in, Check Last Date, Application Fees, Eligibility and More

OSSTET 2025 Apply Online: Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2025 is scheduled for 20th January 2026 as per the official notification. The notification was released on 05th December and the application process has started from 06th December 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OSSTET 2025 till 17th December 2025. Check the eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, and other details here.

OSSTET 2025 Application Form

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has been designated as the professional body for conducting OSSTET. OSSTET shall be applicable to all candidates who possess requisite academic and training qualifications with requisite percentage of marks as prescribed in the official notification. Check the details for OSSTET 2025 in the table below: