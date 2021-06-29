OTET Result 2021 To Be Announced Shortly: Check Updates

OTET Result 2021 is to be announced shortly online at bseodisha.nic.in. After the announcement of the result candidates can check their score, qualifying status and other updates.

OTET Result 2021 is to be announced shortly online at bseodisha.nic.in. After the announcement of the result candidates can check their score, qualifying status and other updates. Candidates aspiring to become teachers in the government schools of Odisha are waiting for OTET Result 2021. Their wait for OTET 2021 Result can be over anytime soon.

Step by step process to check OTET Result 2021 online:

Candidates who have written OTET 2021 can follow this step by step process to check OTET 2021 Result online.

- Open the official website (bseodisha.ac.in) on any browser

- Click on the Result tab available on the homepage

- Explore for OTET Result 2021 on the page

- Fill the relevant details in the boxes

- Click on submit button

Afterwards, your result will be displayed on the screen. Save the copy of OTET 2021 Result and upload it securely on a cloud server (like Google Drive) for easy access.

OTET 2021 Qualifying Marks:

Qualifying score or the cutoff scores of OTET 2021 is the same every year and different categories have different qualifying scores. Here is the complete detail of OTET 2021 cut-off.

Unreserved Category: 60%

SC/ST/OBC/PwD: 50%

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) has been conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. Candidates aspiring to become teachers in government or government-aided schools of the state are required to become eligible for other rounds of the recruitment process.

