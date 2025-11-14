PGIMER Admit Card 2025 Released at pgimer.edu.in, Download Nov 20 and 22 Exams Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

PGIMER Admit Card 2025: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh issued the admit cards of the exam for the posts of Jr. Tech. (Lab), Legal Assistant, Jr. Tech X-ray, Dental Hygienist Grade II, Store Keeper, Nursing Officer, Jr. Auditor, Store Keeper, Assistant Dietician and Receptionist. The exam will be conducted through online mode on 20 Nov and 22 Nov 2025.

You can download PGIMER Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission i.e.pgimer.edu.in. PGIMER Admit Card Link is also given below.

PGIMER Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

Candidates applied successfully for various posts including Jr. Tech. (Lab), Legal Assistant, Jr. Tech X-ray, Dental Hygienist Grade II, Store Keeper, Nursing Officer, Jr. Auditor, Store Keeper, Assistant Dietician and Receptionist can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below