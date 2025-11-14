PGIMER Admit Card 2025 Released at pgimer.edu.in, Download Nov 20 and 22 Exams Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
Nov 14, 2025, 15:52 IST

PGIMER Admit Card 2025 has been released by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh for the posts of Jr. Tech. (Lab), Legal Assistant and others on its official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on 20 Nov and 22 Nov 2025. Check the download link and other details here. 

PGIMER Admit Card 2025: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh issued the admit cards of the exam for the posts of Jr. Tech. (Lab), Legal Assistant, Jr. Tech X-ray, Dental Hygienist Grade II, Store Keeper, Nursing Officer, Jr. Auditor, Store Keeper, Assistant Dietician and Receptionist. The exam will be conducted through online mode on 20 Nov and 22 Nov 2025.
You can download PGIMER Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission i.e.pgimer.edu.in. PGIMER Admit Card Link is also given below.

PGIMER Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

Candidates applied successfully for various posts including Jr. Tech. (Lab), Legal Assistant, Jr. Tech X-ray, Dental Hygienist Grade II, Store Keeper, Nursing Officer, Jr. Auditor, Store Keeper, Assistant Dietician and Receptionist can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below

PGIMER Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

Details Mentioned on PGIMER Admit Card 2025

Candidates who have to appear in the exam are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name and photo
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

How to Download PGIMER Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the website of the PGIMER - pgimer.edu.in
  • Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Click here to download Admit Card’ Jr. Tech. (Lab), Legal Assistant, Jr. Tech X-ray, Dental Hygienist Grade II, Store Keeper, Nursing Officer, Jr. Auditor, Store Keeper, Assistant Dietician and Receptionist to be held on 20 Nov and 22 Nov 2025
  • Step 3: Provide your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’
  • Step 4: Download PGIMER Admit Card

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

