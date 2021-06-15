PGIMER Result 2021 Out for Lab Technician Post @pgimer.edu.in, Check Interview Details

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the result for the Lab on its official website-pgimer.edu.in. Download PDF

PGIMER Result 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the result for the Lab Technician in Department of Virology. All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for Lab Technician Posts can check their result available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has uploaded the PDF of the result for the post of Lab Technician, Serousurvey, Department of Virology on its official website. Candidates applied for the Lab Technician post can check the result available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the Lab Technician post should note that PGIMER will conduct the interview on 16 June 2021. Candidates qualified for the Lab Technician post should note that they will have to appear for the interview round with their original documents for verification during interview round.

Candidates can check the PGIMER Result 2021 and interview schedule available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for PGIMER Result 2021 for Lab Technician Post



How to Download: PGIMER Result 2021 for for Lab Technician Post