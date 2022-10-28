PGIMER Recruitment 2022 For 243 Nursing Officer & Other Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has invited online application for the 243 Nursing Officer & Other Posts on its official website. Check PGIMER recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has released job notification for total 243 Nursing Officer & Other Posts on its official website. Out of total 243 posts, there are 101 posts of Senior Residents & 11 posts of Junior / Senior Demonstrators in different specialties and 05 posts of Senior Medical Officer (Casualty in Emergency) in PGIMER, Chandigarh and 18 posts of Senior Residents in different specialties and Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 November 2022.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT). CBT will be held on Friday, the 25th November, 2022 at examination centres in the cities mentioned in the notification.



Important Date PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 10 November 2022

Date of written exam: 25th November 2022

Vacancy Details PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

PGIMER, Chandigarh

Senior Residents-101

Senior Medical Officer-05

Junior/ Senior Demonstrator-117

For PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab

Senior Residents/Senior Medical Officer-20

Eligibility Criteria PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the Part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section 13 (3) of the Act).

You are advised to click the notification link for details in this regards.

Pay Scales

Senior Resident and Senior Medical Officer

Level-11 in Pay Matrix with a minimum of Rs.67,700/- + NPA.

Sr. Demonstrator (Medical)

Level-11 in Pay Matrix with a minimum of Rs.67,700/- + NPA.

Sr. Demonstrator (Non-Medical)

Level-10 in Pay Matrix with a minimum of Rs.56,100/-.

Jr. Demonstrator (Medical)

Level-06 in Pay Matrix with a minimum of Rs.35,400/- + NPA.

Jr. Demonstrator (Non-Medical)

Level-06 in Pay Matrix with a minimum of Rs.35,400/-.

How to Download: PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit to the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)-http://pgimer.edu.in/ Go to the PGIMER Forthcoming Examinations section available on the home page. Click on the link- ONLINE applications from Indian Nationals for posts of Senior Residents, Junior/Senior Demonstrators in different specialties and Senior Medical Officer (Casualty in Emergency) in PGIMER, Chandigarh and PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab available on the homepage. The PDF of the PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification will be open on your screen. Download and save the copy of PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification for your future reference.

Click Here for PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF



How To Apply PGIMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website www.pgimer.edu.in <Recruitment> and submit application in the prescribed format after registering themselves.