PGIMS Rohtak Recruitment 2020 for 190 Sr Resident/Demonstrator Posts

PGIMS Rohtak Recruitment 2020: Pt. B.D. Sharma, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak has invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Resident/ Demonstrator Surgeon for various departments. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 10 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – 10 June 2020

PGIMS Rohtak Vacancy Details

Senior/Junior House Surgeon - 153 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident/ Demonstrator Surgeon



Educational Qualification:

Sr Resident - MBBS and MD/ MS/ DNB in the subject concerned. In case the candidates having MD/MS qualifications are not available, the candidates having diploma in the subject concerned or training experience of 3 years as PG student in the subject will be considered for appointment. Must be registered under the State/ Central Medical Registration Act.

Senior Resident (Sports Medicine) - M.D. (Sports Medicine )/ M.S.(Orthopaedics)/ M.D. (Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation)/ DNB (Sports Medicine)/ MD (Physiology) with two years experience in Sports Medicine is mandatory.

Demonstrator - MBBS. Must be registered under State/ Central Medical Registration Act.

Age Limit:

Not less than 22 years and not more than 40 years upto closing date.

Salary:

Rs. 67,700+ 13,540 NPA to MD/MS/DNB Degree Holders and Rs. 17440+5400+ NPA+DA to PG (Diploma Holder/ PG (MD/MS-Tenure Completion of three Years) Non PG (MBBS/M.Sc. (Medical)) Rs. 17440+5400+ DA.

How to Apply for PGIMS Rohtak Senior Resident/ Demonstrator Surgeon Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application along with the other documents to the office of Deputy Registrar, Rectt. & Estt. Branch, Pt. B.D.Sharma UHS, Rohtak on or before 10 July 2020.

PGIMS Rohtak Recruitment Notification PDF for Senior Resident/ Demonstrator Surgeon Posts