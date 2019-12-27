5 Places in India that You Must Visit in 2020 with the Essential Travelling Products

Choosing your favourite places to visit in 2020 must already be one of your New Year Resolution. From exploring the places with scenic beauties to the cities with Historical relevance, you will never run out of options. Plan your holidays in 2020 in advance and start ticking off each must visit the place from the list.

Check these 5 places in India that you must visit. Also, find the essential travelling products for a smooth trip.

1. Chopta in Uttarakhand

Becoming one of the favourite regions in Uttarakhand, explore the beautiful meadow areas. For New Year 2020, pick this as one of the destinations with your friends or make a solo trip. If you are in Delhi, one weekend will be enough to explore this place of beauty. Embrace wildlife and greenery with this place. Visiting this haven will be absolute bliss.

2. Dawki in Shillong (State- Meghalaya)

This place needs to be on your list. Meghalaya mountains are with mesmerizing beauty which you will always remember. But Dawki in Shillong will leave another impact on you. The clean water of Unmgot river will make a boat ride one of the best parts of your trips. It is a promise that you will never want to return from this place. December is the best time of visiting this place.

3. Leh, Ladakh

On everyone’s must-visit place, Leh is worth taking a chance. Either opt for going through road or take a flight but keep an entire week aside for this place. For an enthusiastic trekker in you, places like Chadar Trek will challenge you with an extreme temperature of -14 degree celsius. Make sure to keep your health in check before visiting an extraordinary place.

4. Beach beauty in Goa

One of the most favourable places for every millennial, Goa is the ultimate destination. December is one of the best time of the year to visit this place. If you love beaches and feel alive, then Goa will make a perfect choice. Catch a breathtaking firework show off on the eve of New Year. Visiting this place every year will definitely become a tradition.

5. Rann of Kutch in Gujarat

This place is worth visiting once in a lifetime. Plan this elaborate trip with time. Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is a vision in December. Enjoy The Kutch Festival at this time of the year. Enjoying staying in the tent and see how in a moonlit sky in the white desert turns blue and become an absolute beauty.