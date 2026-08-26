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PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: IIMs, IITs, NITs, AIIMS Aspirants Can Get Collateral Free Education Loan, Check Eligibility, Top Colleges

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 18:00 IST

Pradhan Mantri Vidyalaxmi Scheme is a Central Government initiative aimed at provide financial support to students pursuing higher education. Read the article below to know the important highlights, eligibility criteria, how to apply, top colleges, etc. 

PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme
PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme

Key Points

  • Scheme offers collateral-free, guarantor-free education loans for top Indian institutes.
  • Eligibility includes Indian citizens, merit admission, and family income up to INR 8 lakh.
  • A 3% interest subvention is available; apply online via the PM Vidyalaxmi portal.

PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Government of India has launched the Pradhan Mantri Vidyalaxmi scheme, for students seeking quality higher education in India. According to the scheme, students can avail collateral free, guarantor free education loans if they wish to pursue higher education from India’s top institutes including IIMs, IITs, NITs, AIIMS, etc. 

The Central government aims to provide quality education to students from lower financial backgrounds and ensure that financial constraints do not prevent the meritorious students from pursuing quality higher education across India. The scheme is available for the colleges and universities listed under Quality Highed Educational Institutions, QHEIs. 860 QHEIs have been listed under the scheme. Students have to fulfil various eligibility criterias to avail the loans and secure admissions to these colleges. Read the article below to know PM Vidyalaxmi scheme eligibility, colleges, how to applyetc.

PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme Eligibility

The students have to fulfil the eligibility criteria in order to avail an educational loan under PM Vidyalaxmi scheme:

  • Candidates must have a citizenship of India

  • Candidates should secure admission to the listed QHEIs through merit

  • Candidates admitted through management quota or a similar quota will not be eligible

  • Candidates with an annual family income of INR 8 lakh or lower are eligible

  • 3% interest subvention will be applicable only if the family income matches the above criteria

  • Candidates should not be receiving any other Central or State government scholarships or subvention scheme or fee reimbursement

  • Candidates should not discontinue the course mid way or be expelled from the institute because of disciplinary action or academic misconduct. 

  • Candidates should maintain the academic record and performance to avail interest subvention in the second year

  • The interest subvention of the scheme is applicable only once either in graduation or postgraduation. 

For the QHEIs, they should be ranked in top 100 higher education institutes in overall, category-specific and/or domain specific NIRF rankings  published by the Ministry of Education.

Or, they should be ranked among the top 200 higher education institutes under the governance of state/UT governments in NIRF rankings.

All HEIs under the Government of India are eligible for participation. 

Top Colleges Covered Under PM Vidyalaxmiu Scheme

The PM Vidyalaxmi scheme is applicable to various central government, state government and private colleges in India. These include:

Name of the College

State

Indian Institute Of Technology, Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh

Indian Institute Of Technology Guwahati

Assam

Indian Institute Of Technology Patna

Bihar

Indian Institute Of Technology Bhilai

Chhattisgarh

Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi

Delhi

Indian Institute Of Technology, Goa

Goa

Indian Institute Of Technology Gandhinagar

Gujarat

Indian Institute Of Technology Mandi

Himachal Pradesh

Indian Institute Of Technology Jammu

Jammu And Kashmir

Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines) Dhanbad

Jharkhand

Indian Institute Of Technology, Dharwad

Karnataka

Indian Institute Of Technology, Palakkad

Kerala

Indian Institute Of Technology Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Indian Institute Of Technology Bombay

Maharashtra

Indian Institute Of Technology, Bhubaneshwar

Odisha

Indian Institute Of Technology Ropar

Punjab

Indian Institute Of Technology Jodhpur

Rajasthan

Indian Institute Of Technology Madras

Tamil Nadu

Indian Institute Of Technology Hyderabad

Telangana

Indian Institute Of Technology Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh

Indian Institute Of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee

Uttarakhand

Indian Institute Of Technology Kharagpur

West Bengal

AIIMS, Bilaspur

Himachal Pradesh

AIIMS, Vijaypur

Jammu and Kashmir

AIIMS, Bhatinda

Punjab

AIIMS, Bibinagar

Telangana

NIT, Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

NIT,  Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

NIT, Silchar

Assam

NIT, Patna

Bihar

NIT, Raipur

Chattisgarh

NIT, Delhi

Delhi

NIT, Goa

Goa

National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra

Haryana

National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur

Himachal Pradesh

National Institute Of Technology, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir

National Institute Of Technology, Jamshedpur

Jharkhand

National Institute Of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Karnataka

National Institute Of Technology Calicut

Kerala

National Institute Of Technology Manipur

Manipur

National Institute Of Technology Meghalaya

Meghalaya

National Institute Of Technology Mizoram

Mizoram

National Institute Of Technology Nagaland

Nagaland

National Institute Of Technology Rourkela

Odisha

National Institute Of Technology Puducherry

Puducherry

National Institute Of Technology Sikkim

Sikkim

National Institute Of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu

National Institute Of Technology Warangal

Telangana

National Institute Of Technology Agartala

Tripura

National Institute Of Technology Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand

National Institute Of Technology Durgapur

West Bengal

How to Apply for PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme

To apply for the PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme, students have to visit the PM Vidyalaxmi portal and register online. The students can register, submit their documents such as academic records, admission proof, etc., loan applications and track the status through the candidate portal. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to register for PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme:

  • Go to the official website of Pradhan Mantri Vidyalaxmi

  • Create an account on the portal and register by clicking the Student Registration link

  • Enter required details such as name, Aadhar card number, mobile number, address, college name, email ID, etc. and follow the instructions given

  • Re login using the user ID and password received on the registered email ID and mobile number

  • Now, click on Apply for Education Loan and fill in all the information required

  • Upload the necessary documents in prescribed format and size

  • Choose the preferred bank and finally submit and take a printout of the acknowledgement letter.

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Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 18:00 IST

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