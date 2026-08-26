Key Points Scheme offers collateral-free, guarantor-free education loans for top Indian institutes.

Eligibility includes Indian citizens, merit admission, and family income up to INR 8 lakh.

A 3% interest subvention is available; apply online via the PM Vidyalaxmi portal.

PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Government of India has launched the Pradhan Mantri Vidyalaxmi scheme, for students seeking quality higher education in India. According to the scheme, students can avail collateral free, guarantor free education loans if they wish to pursue higher education from India’s top institutes including IIMs, IITs, NITs, AIIMS, etc. The Central government aims to provide quality education to students from lower financial backgrounds and ensure that financial constraints do not prevent the meritorious students from pursuing quality higher education across India. The scheme is available for the colleges and universities listed under Quality Highed Educational Institutions, QHEIs. 860 QHEIs have been listed under the scheme. Students have to fulfil various eligibility criterias to avail the loans and secure admissions to these colleges. Read the article below to know PM Vidyalaxmi scheme eligibility, colleges, how to applyetc.

PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme Eligibility The students have to fulfil the eligibility criteria in order to avail an educational loan under PM Vidyalaxmi scheme: Candidates must have a citizenship of India

Candidates should secure admission to the listed QHEIs through merit

Candidates admitted through management quota or a similar quota will not be eligible

Candidates with an annual family income of INR 8 lakh or lower are eligible

3% interest subvention will be applicable only if the family income matches the above criteria

Candidates should not be receiving any other Central or State government scholarships or subvention scheme or fee reimbursement

Candidates should not discontinue the course mid way or be expelled from the institute because of disciplinary action or academic misconduct.

Candidates should maintain the academic record and performance to avail interest subvention in the second year

The interest subvention of the scheme is applicable only once either in graduation or postgraduation.

For the QHEIs, they should be ranked in top 100 higher education institutes in overall, category-specific and/or domain specific NIRF rankings published by the Ministry of Education. Or, they should be ranked among the top 200 higher education institutes under the governance of state/UT governments in NIRF rankings. All HEIs under the Government of India are eligible for participation. Top Colleges Covered Under PM Vidyalaxmiu Scheme The PM Vidyalaxmi scheme is applicable to various central government, state government and private colleges in India. These include: Name of the College State Indian Institute Of Technology, Tirupati Andhra Pradesh Indian Institute Of Technology Guwahati Assam Indian Institute Of Technology Patna Bihar Indian Institute Of Technology Bhilai Chhattisgarh Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi Delhi Indian Institute Of Technology, Goa Goa Indian Institute Of Technology Gandhinagar Gujarat Indian Institute Of Technology Mandi Himachal Pradesh Indian Institute Of Technology Jammu Jammu And Kashmir Indian Institute Of Technology (Indian School Of Mines) Dhanbad Jharkhand Indian Institute Of Technology, Dharwad Karnataka Indian Institute Of Technology, Palakkad Kerala Indian Institute Of Technology Indore Madhya Pradesh Indian Institute Of Technology Bombay Maharashtra Indian Institute Of Technology, Bhubaneshwar Odisha Indian Institute Of Technology Ropar Punjab Indian Institute Of Technology Jodhpur Rajasthan Indian Institute Of Technology Madras Tamil Nadu Indian Institute Of Technology Hyderabad Telangana Indian Institute Of Technology Kanpur Uttar Pradesh Indian Institute Of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee Uttarakhand Indian Institute Of Technology Kharagpur West Bengal AIIMS, Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh AIIMS, Vijaypur Jammu and Kashmir AIIMS, Bhatinda Punjab AIIMS, Bibinagar Telangana NIT, Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh NIT, Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh NIT, Silchar Assam NIT, Patna Bihar NIT, Raipur Chattisgarh NIT, Delhi Delhi NIT, Goa Goa National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra Haryana National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh National Institute Of Technology, Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir National Institute Of Technology, Jamshedpur Jharkhand National Institute Of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal Karnataka National Institute Of Technology Calicut Kerala National Institute Of Technology Manipur Manipur National Institute Of Technology Meghalaya Meghalaya National Institute Of Technology Mizoram Mizoram National Institute Of Technology Nagaland Nagaland National Institute Of Technology Rourkela Odisha National Institute Of Technology Puducherry Puducherry National Institute Of Technology Sikkim Sikkim National Institute Of Technology Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu National Institute Of Technology Warangal Telangana National Institute Of Technology Agartala Tripura National Institute Of Technology Uttarakhand Uttarakhand National Institute Of Technology Durgapur West Bengal

Got admission to your dream Institute? But thinking about the fees?



DON'T WORRY!



With #PMVidyalaxmi, you can apply for COLLATERAL FREE EDUCATION LOANS...



Check out the video for details👇



𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐲𝐨𝐧 𝐤𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐦𝐢! 📚@PMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/bjf2AMgJDH — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 4, 2026 How to Apply for PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme To apply for the PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme, students have to visit the PM Vidyalaxmi portal and register online. The students can register, submit their documents such as academic records, admission proof, etc., loan applications and track the status through the candidate portal. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to register for PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Go to the official website of Pradhan Mantri Vidyalaxmi

Create an account on the portal and register by clicking the Student Registration link

Enter required details such as name, Aadhar card number, mobile number, address, college name, email ID, etc. and follow the instructions given

Re login using the user ID and password received on the registered email ID and mobile number

Now, click on Apply for Education Loan and fill in all the information required

Upload the necessary documents in prescribed format and size

Choose the preferred bank and finally submit and take a printout of the acknowledgement letter.