PPSC Recruitment 2021 for 320 Inspector Posts, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in From 22 Dec

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is hiring 320 Inspector. Check Qualification, Vacancy-Details, Salary, Age Limit and Other Posts.

PPSC Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 22 December 2021 and the last date of online application is 29 December 2021 on ppsc.gov.in.

Around 320 vacancies are available under Cooperative Societies in the Department of Cooperation, Government of Punjab. Candidates seeking to apply for PPSC Inspector Recruitment 2021 should be a graduate in any stream.

Important Dates

Starting Date of online application: 22 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 29 December 2021

PPSC Inspector Vacancy Details

Inspector - 320 Posts

PPSC Inspector Salary:

Rs. 35,400/-

Eligibility Criteria for PPSC Inspector Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any stream with minimum sixty percent marks from a recognized university or institution. Graduate with 60% marks in any stream.

Computer Course of at least one hundred and twenty hours with hands on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in office productivity applications or Desktop Publishing applications from a Government recognized institution or reputed institution which is ISO 9001 certified.

10th passed with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subject or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language

PPSC Inspector Age Limit:

18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for PPSC Inspector Posts

The candidates will be selected on the basis of:

Written Test

Interview.

How to apply for PPSC Inspector Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply by filling Online Application Form, a link of which is available on the website of the Commission ppsc.gov.in from 22 December to 29 December 2021.

Application Fee:

SC/ST - Rs.750/-

Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state only, EWS/PWD/LDESM - Rs. 500/-

All Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab - Rs. 1500/-

PPSC Inspector Notification Download

PPSC Inspector Online Application Link - 22 December 2021