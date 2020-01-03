XAT 2020 Mock Test Released at xatonline.in - Get Direct link here

Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) - Jamshedpur, has released the official XAT 2020 mock test for the aspirants at xatonline.in. The XAT mock test was released on 1st January for the candidates to practice before they appear for XAT 2020 on the D-day i.e. 5th January. The exam will take place in the morning slot between 9:30a.m. to 12:30p.m. Here is the direct link through which you will land up on the login page of XAT 2020 Mock Test. Click on the image provided below to appear for the XAT mock test:

The XAT 2020 mock test was released after the release of XAT 2020 admit card. It is a good move to help aspirants gain deeper understanding of the XAT exam before the final day. So, here are the steps that you need to follow to appear for the XAT mock test:

How to download XAT Mock Test?

Step 1: Visit the official website xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Mock Test' button provided on the left corner of the website

Step 3: XAT 2020 Mock test window will appear. Provide your login id and password

Step 4: Read the instructions before you click on ‘I am ready to begin” tab to appear for the XAT mock test

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button at the end to submit the test

Why XAT 2020 Mock Test?

XAT 2020 mock test released by XLRI is an attempt to help the candidates understand the structure of the XAT exam. Appearing for the XAT 2020 mock test will help you in following ways:

Sneak peek into the exam pattern, break-up of questions etc. Gives you reality check of your performance before D-day An opportunity to analyse your performance (strength and weakness) You can adjust and fine tune your preparation strategy as per the mock test Gain fair understanding about which areas have been added or removed.

XAT 2020 - Important Events

Here is a list of all the important events pertaining to XAT 2020 exam.

XAT Exam Important Events Important Date XAT Admit Card released 20th December 2019 XAT Mock test released 1st January 2020 XAT Admit Card download ends 3rd January 2020 XAT Exam 5th January 2020 XAT exam result 31st January 2020

For more such articles, stay tuned to MBA Section of jagranjosh.com