Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 for 13 Correspondent Posts, Download Application Form @ prasarbharti.gov.in

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification released at prasarbharti.gov.in for 13 Correspondent Posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 2, 2021 23:28 IST
Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021
Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Prasar Bharti has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Correspondent in 13 Districts of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode on or before 20 November 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 20 November 2021

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Correspondent - 13 Posts

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding qualification of degree/diploma in Journalism with 2 years of experience are eligible to apply. The candidate must have computer knowledge.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 24 to 45 years

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Deputy General Director, Co-Chairman, AIR Kendra, Chhajjubagh, Phaser Road, Patna - 800001 latest by 20 November 2021. The candidates are required to send the applications through post/speed post. The candidates are required to mention the name of the post applied for on the top of the letter.

Job Summary
NotificationPrasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 for 13 Correspondent Posts, Download Application Form @ prasarbharti.gov.in
Notification Date2 Nov, 2021
Last Date of Submission20 Nov, 2021
CityPatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Organization Prasar Bharati
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.