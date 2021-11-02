Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 for 13 Correspondent Posts, Download Application Form @ prasarbharti.gov.in

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Prasar Bharti has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Correspondent in 13 Districts of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode on or before 20 November 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 November 2021

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Correspondent - 13 Posts

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding qualification of degree/diploma in Journalism with 2 years of experience are eligible to apply. The candidate must have computer knowledge.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 24 to 45 years

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Deputy General Director, Co-Chairman, AIR Kendra, Chhajjubagh, Phaser Road, Patna - 800001 latest by 20 November 2021. The candidates are required to send the applications through post/speed post. The candidates are required to mention the name of the post applied for on the top of the letter.