PRAYAAS Rehabilitation Centre Notified Recruitment for 03 Therapist & Teacher Posts 2015

Prayaas Rehabilitation Centre For Handicapped Children invited applicants for 03 posts of Therapist & Teacher. The candidates eligible for the post can apply through prescribed format before 27 March 2015.

Important Date

Closing Date for Registration: 27 March 2015

Date of Walk in Interview: 30 March 2015

Details of Post

Junior Physiotherapist: 01 post

Junior Occupational Therapist: 01 post

Teacher: 01 post

Pay Scale

Junior Physiotherapist: Rs. 14,000 Consolidated

Junior Occupational Therapist: Rs. 14,000 Consolidated

Teacher: Rs. 7,000 Consolidated

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Junior Physiotherapist: B.Sc. in Physiotherapy / Bachelor in Physiotherapy / Diploma in Developmental Therapy with 3 years experience

Junior Occupational Therapist: B.Sc. in O.T. or B.O.T. or Diploma in Developmental Therapy with 3 years experience

Teacher: Graduation or equivalent with 45% marks, should possess a recognized diploma/degree in the relevant field. B.Ed. in special education or any other equivalent professional training in special education. At least one year experience of teaching in respective field.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected through Personal Interview.

How to Apply

The interested candidate may send their application on or before 27 March 2015 at 4.00 PM and may walk-in for the Interview on 30 March 2015 at Dakshin Marg, Sector 38-B, Chandigarh,