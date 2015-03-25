PRAYAAS Rehabilitation Centre Notified Recruitment for 03 Therapist & Teacher Posts 2015

Prayaas Rehabilitation Centre For Handicapped Children invited applicants for 03 posts of Therapist & Teacher . The candidates eligible for the post can apply through prescribed format before 27 March 2015.
Important Date
- Closing Date for Registration: 27 March 2015
- Date of Walk in Interview: 30 March 2015
Details of Post
- Junior Physiotherapist: 01 post
- Junior Occupational Therapist: 01 post
- Teacher: 01 post
Pay Scale
- Junior Physiotherapist: Rs. 14,000 Consolidated
- Junior Occupational Therapist: Rs. 14,000 Consolidated
- Teacher: Rs. 7,000 Consolidated
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Junior Physiotherapist: B.Sc. in Physiotherapy / Bachelor in Physiotherapy / Diploma in Developmental Therapy with 3 years experience
- Junior Occupational Therapist: B.Sc. in O.T. or B.O.T. or Diploma in Developmental Therapy with 3 years experience
- Teacher: Graduation or equivalent with 45% marks, should possess a recognized diploma/degree in the relevant field. B.Ed. in special education or any other equivalent professional training in special education. At least one year experience of teaching in respective field.
Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected through Personal Interview.
How to Apply
The interested candidate may send their application on or before 27 March 2015 at 4.00 PM and may walk-in for the Interview on 30 March 2015 at Dakshin Marg, Sector 38-B, Chandigarh,