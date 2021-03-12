CBSE Class 12 Home Science Board Exam 2021: Check Previous Year Papers, Latest Sample Paper, Revised CBSE Syllabus & Other Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 for Home Science subject is scheduled for 7th June 2021. Home Science is considered as one of the important subjects & students often feel some issues while revising Home Science. In the case of subject like Home Science, selective study plays a significant role. Here selective study means stress on important topics from which have been frequently asked in previous CBSE 12th Home Science board exams. To know about important topics, concepts & questions, students need to analyse the past papers (at least 5 to 10 years) & the latest CBSE 12th Home Science sample paper (issued by CBSE). Bearing in mind the value of the past papers of CBSE board exams & the latest CBSE sample paper here we have provided all these resources and they will be helpful for the students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Home Science board exam 2021. Students are also advised to revise the CBSE Syllabus & details of deleted topics & chapters from the revised CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2021 as questions based on only revised CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2021 will be asked.

With the links given above, you can get important resources. Jagranjosh.com has also provided essential resources (for the preparation of all other important subjects) such as Previous Years’ CBSE Question Papers, CBSE Sample Papers, Notes, CBSE Model Answer Sheets, Important MCQs etc. These essential resources are available in the CBSE section of jagranjosh.com. Students are also advised to pay attention to the new revised CBSE Syllabus as many chapters & topics have been deleted & questions from these topics are not expected in CBSE 2021 board exams. Links to access some more articles are also given below.

