PSSSB Exam 2021 for Patwari, Librarian and Other Posts in July, Notice Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released a notice regarding exam date for various posts such as Law Clerk, School Librarian, Technical Assistant, Patwari, Jail Warder, Matron etc.on its website - sssb.punjab.gov.in. Details Here

PSSSB Exam 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released a notice regarding exam date for various posts such as Law Clerk, School Librarian, Technical Assistant, Patwari, Jail Warder, Matron etc.on its website - sssb.punjab.gov.in. As per notice, the exam for the post of Law Clerk against advertisement 04/2021, School Librarian against advertisement number 06/2021 and Technical Assistant against advertisement 06/2021 is scheduled to be held in the first week of July.

Other than this, the exam for Patwari, Jail Warder etc. are also expected to be conducted in the month of July.

The exact date for the said exams will be announced through official website. The candidates should keep a track on the official website for updates regarding the exam date.

PSSSB has also released the exam syllabus for the post of Law Clerk. As per the exam syllabus notice, the exam will be conducted in MCQ format. Each question will be of 1 mark and 1/4 will be deducted for each wrong answer. The candidates can check the syllabus through the link below:

PSSSB Law Clerk Syllabus Notice

Candidates are advised to start their preparation as soon as possible.

PSSSB Exam Notice

PSSSB Patwari Exam Updates

PSSSB had invited applications for filling up 160 vacancies for Law Clerk Posts, 750 vacancies for School Librarian and 120 for Technical Officer Posts.