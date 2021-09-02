PSSSB Merit List out for Veterinary Inspector Posts along with Answer Keys @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Here

PSSSB Merit List: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the merit list and answer keys of the written exam 2021 for the post of veterinary inspector on its official website. Candidates can download the merit list from the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The written exam for the veterinary inspector was held on 21 August 2021. In which, a total of 1313 candidates have been shortlisted for the merit list. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website in the form of a PDF. The PDF includes the roll number of the candidates, name of the candidate, fathers name, date of birth and marks secured out of 120. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Merit List 2021.

How and Where to Download PSSSB Merit List of Veterinary Inspector along with answer keys?

Visit the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘31-08-2021 - Public Notice Regarding Merit of written examination for the post of Veterinary Inspector ( Advertisement No 14 of 2021) held on 21 August 2021 !!NEW!’ or 31-08-2021 - Final Answer Key for the written exam dated 21.08.2021 for the post of Veterinary Inspector (Advertisement No. 14 of 2021) !!NEW! under the current news section on the homepage. answer keys A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number in the merit and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download PSSSB Merit List of Veterinary Inspector

Direct Link to Download PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key