PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 25 Vacancies for Dairy Development Inspector, Apply Online from today onwards

PSSSB DDI Recruitment 2021: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has advertised a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Dairy Development Inspector. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode from today onwards. The link to the online application will be provided in this article, once activated. The candidates are advised to read all instructions before applying to the post.

A total of 25 vacancies of Dairy Development Inspector has been notified. The candidates can check details such as educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 31 October 2021

Last date for remitting the online application fee: 31 October 2021

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Dairy Development Inspector - 25 Posts

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The Candidate should possess a degree in Bachelor of Technology in Dairy Technology OR Bachelor in Science Dairying in Dairy Technology or Dairy Husbandry from a recognized University. He has also passed the 10th exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi Language.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.

Download PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 31 October 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee