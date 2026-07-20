PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key 2026 Released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF Here
PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) for the Veterinary Inspector posts. The written exam was held on July 19, 2026. Candidates can download the provisional answer key and raise objection link and other details here.
PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key 2026 for the exam held on July 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the provisional answer key including Question Booklet Series A, B, C & D through the link available at the official website https://sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The PSSSB Veterinary Inspector 2026 answer key is an official document released by PSSSB which contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the Veterinary Inspector examination. Using the answer key 2025, candidates can check their answers and judge their performance in the exam held.
Download PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key 2026
Candidates who have appeared in the exam for the Veterinary Inspector postsare advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. Candidates can download the provisional answer key including Question Booklet Series A, B, C & D directly through the link given below-
|PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key 2026 Overview
Earlier Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released recruitment notification for the Veterinary Inspector posts on its official website. The written exam was held on July 19, across the state. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Authority
|Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)
|Exam Name
|PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Recruitment Exam 2026
|Post Name
|Veterinary Inspector
|Category
|Answer Key
|
Advt No.
|10 of 2026
|Answer Key Status
|Released
|Objection Facility
|Soon
|Official Website
|sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Veterinary Inspector 2026: Steps To Check OMR Sheet
Candidates can view OMR Sheet for Veterinary Inspector against the Advt No. 10/2026 through the link available at the official website.Candidates can download the same after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in.
- Check for the link titled, “OMR Sheet for: Provisional answer sheet for the post of Veterinary Inspector Advt No. 10 of 2026” on the home page.
- Provide your login credentials to the link given on official website.
- Save and download the PDF for future reference.
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