PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key 2026 for the exam held on July 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the provisional answer key including Question Booklet Series A, B, C & D through the link available at the official website https://sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Veterinary Inspector 2026 answer key is an official document released by PSSSB which contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the Veterinary Inspector examination. Using the answer key 2025, candidates can check their answers and judge their performance in the exam held.

Download PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Answer Key 2026

Candidates who have appeared in the exam for the Veterinary Inspector postsare advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. Candidates can download the provisional answer key including Question Booklet Series A, B, C & D directly through the link given below-