PSTET 2023 Exam Cancelled: Check Revised Date & Other Details Here

Punjab PSTET 2023 Cancelled: The State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Punjab has cancelled the examination for PSTET 2023. Candidates can refer to the official website of PSTET i.e., pstet2023.org. for more information such as the new exam date and other details.

PSTET 2023 Exam Cancelled: On Monday, the Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, made an announcement stating that the PSTET 2023 exam, which was held on March 12th, has been cancelled. The decision to cancel the exam was taken following allegations of malpractice, which involved the correct answers to the multiple-choice questions being provided on the question paper itself.

To ensure that the examination process remains fair, the education minister ordered a probe to investigate the matter, and he warned that those responsible for the malpractice would be booked for criminal negligence. He also mentioned that a PS level probe has been ordered to look into the exam conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), a third party with A++ NAAC grade.

To maintain complete fairness in our examination process, a PS level probe has been ordered to look in to PSTET exam conducted by a third Party with A++ NAAC grade i.e. GNDU.



Accountability will be fixed & those found guilty will be booked for criminal negligence. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) March 13, 2023

In light of the situation, GNDU, which conducts the exam, announced that a re-exam would be conducted for all candidates, and this time it would be conducted without any fees. Additionally, the education minister regretted the inconvenience caused to the candidates and expressed his concern for their welfare. He also said that his department would include a suitable clause for compensation in MOU's signed with third parties in the future to ensure that candidates do not suffer in such circumstances.

Earlier, the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Punjab has given a notification for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2023. The admit cards were released on March 9, 2023. The examination was conducted on March 12, 2023. There are no updates regarding the new exam date, but the date is expected to be announced soon.

The cancellation of the PSTET 2023 exam, along with the measures being taken to ensure fairness and compensate the affected candidates, underscores the importance of integrity in the examination process and the need for accountability when malpractice is suspected.