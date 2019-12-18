Exam Postponed: PSTET Exam Date is 5 January; new Punjab TET Admit Card 2019 soon: Schedule Revised

PSTET 2019 Exam Date Extended: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has postponed the PSTET 2018 exam due to administrative reasons. The Punjab TET exam was scheduled to be held on 22 December 2019; however, now as per the revised exam schedule, the PSTET exam will be held on 5 January 2020. Those who have already downloaded the PSTET Admit Card 2019 can trash it now as the PSEB will be releasing the new admit card for the PSTET 2019 exam. Check here the Punjab TET revised schedule along with latest updates.

Earlier on 16 December 2019, the PSEB released the admit cards for the exam that was scheduled to be held on 22 December. Lakhs of candidates have already downloaded the admit cards. However, these PSTET Admit Card will not be valid for the exam now. Soon, the Punjab Board will issue the new admit cards at pstet.net. The expected date of the release of PSTET Admit is around 30 December 2019.

Check below the revised exam schedule of the Punjab State Teachers' Eligibility Test (PSTET) and know all the latest uodates:

PSTET Revised Exam Date & Admit Card Date

PSTET Admit Card release date: 30 December 2019 (tentative)

PSTET Exam Date: 5 January 2020

PSTET Exam Schedule 2020

The PSEB will be conducting the PSTET 2018 exam on 5 Jan in two sessions for PSTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers (Class I - V) and Paper 2 is for Upper Primary Teachers (Class VI-VIII). In PSTET Paper I, questions will be asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, English, Hindi, Mathematics and Environmental Science. In PSTET Paper II, questions will be asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, English, Hindi, Mathematics & Science/Social Science. Have a look at the detailed exam schedule of the PSTET 2018 exam:

Paper Date Time Duration Marks PSTET Paper-I 5 January 2020 9:30 AM to 12.00 PM 2.30 hours 150 EACH PSTET Paper-II 2.00 PM to 4:30 PM

PSTET Admit Card 2019

Candidates can download the admit card by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit pstet.net

Step 2: Click on Download tab n click "e-Admit Card"

Step 3: Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth & Captcha code

Step 4: Download Punjab TET admit card/hall ticket and take a print out of the same

Only downloading the admit card is not enough. Soon after getting the admit card, candidates should verify all the details mentioned on the card. Cross-check the details with the information entered by you on the PSTET application form. If you find any misinformation on the PSTET admit card, then contact the Punjab board immediately.

Why PSTET Admit Card is essential?

The Punjab TET 2019 or 2018 admit card is necessary document. It contains the important details of the PSTET exam such as exam time and date and important instructions to be followed on the examination day. It acts like an entry pass to the exam centre. The details mentioned on the PSTET admit card are:

- Candidate’s Name

- Candidate’s Category

- Candidate’s Signature & Photo

- Roll Number

- Exam Center

- Exam Date and Time

- Important Instructions

So, carry the admit card along with the original Photo ID proof on 5th January 2020 to appear for the Punjab PSTET Exam 2018.