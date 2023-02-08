Punjab and Haryana High Court Restorer PT Exam Dates Released, Check Notification, Download PDF, Other Details Here

Punjab and Haryana High Court Restorer Recruitment 2023 exam dates have been announced by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Candidates can check the exam dates from the official website of the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts i.e., sssc.gov.in For more information on how to download the official notification, direct link to the notification and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has released the exam dates for the Physical test to be held for the post of Restorer under Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2022. Candidates can check the exam dates from the official website of the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts i.e., sssc.gov.in

The Physical Test of the shortlisted candidates for the post of Restorer is scheduled to be conducted on 26.02.2023 (Tentatively) at 09:00 A.M. The venue for the physical will be Chandigarh University, Gharuan, NH-95 Chandigarh-Ludhiana Highway, Mohali, Punjab.

The Admit Cards for the Punjab and Haryana High Court Restorer Recruitment 2023 physical test will be released soon. The official notification also mentioned that in case a candidate does not receive the admit card by 22.02.2023, they can collect the same from the office of Recruitment Cell, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh.

The office of the Recruitment Cell is located on the 3rd floor of Old District Court Building, Sector -17, Chandigarh. Those candidates must collect the admit card on 23.02.2023 during office hours.

The written examination was conducted on 5th January 2023. The candidates aged between 18 to 30 years and have passed class 12th are eligible to apply for this examination.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name Of the Examination Punjab and Haryana High Court Restorer Recruitment 2023 Organizing Body Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts Total Vacancies 35 Application Mode Online Age Limit 18 to 30 years Registration Begins 31st October 2022 Last Date to Apply 21 November 2022 Selection Process Written Exam and Physical Test Official Website sssc.gov.in

How to download the Punjab and Haryana High Court Restorer PT Exam Dates Official Notification?

Candidates can download the official notification from the website of the Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts i.e., sssc.gov.in . Candidates may refer to the notification for detailed information. Here is the direct link to the official notification.

Candidates must report on time on 26th February 2023 for the physical test at the venue i.e., Chandigarh University, Gharuan, NH-95 Chandigarh-Ludhiana Highway, Mohali, Punjab. Candidates must not forget to take a hard copy of the Admit Card with them at the venue.