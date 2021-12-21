Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for Stenographer Post @highcourtchd.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Punjab & Haryana High Court has invited online application for the Stenographer post on its official website. Check ESIC recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification : High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Stenographer in the Subordinate Courts of Punjab and Haryana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 January 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or equivalent with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021-22.

Applying candidates should note that they will have to require to take down dictation at the speed of 100 w.p.m. in English Shorthand and to transcribe (word processing test) the same on the computer at the speed of 20 w.p.m.

Notification Details for Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification :

2/HCRC/SSS/2021

Dated: 18.12.2021

Important Date for Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification :

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 January 2022

Vacancy Details for Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Sr. Scale Stenographers-35

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification

The minimum qualification for the post is degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of

Science or equivalent thereto from a recognized University and has proficiency in

operation of computers (Word processing and Spread sheets).

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification : PDF



How to Apply for Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification :

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 January 2022.