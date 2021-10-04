Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SI Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police Scraps Sub-Inspector Exam, Check Latest Update

The Punjab Police have scrapped the examination conducted to fill 560 posts of sub-inspector (SI) which was conducted from 17 August 2021 onwards.

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021: In a latest development, the Punjab Police have scrapped the examination conducted to fill 560 posts of sub-inspector (SI). Concerned authority has  decided to scrapt the examination  to maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination process for recruitment. Punjab Police has conducted the online exam for the posts of Sub Inspector in  various wings  including investigation, district, Armed Police, and intelligence  from 17 August 2021 onward. 

According to media reports, following reports of cheating and use of malpractices in the  exam, the authority has decided to scrap the examination.  The common computer-based tests to fill the 560 posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) in  various wings  including investigation, district, Armed Police, and intelligence. Agemcy will announce soon the fresh dates to conduct examinations for the recruitment of Sub Inspector in  various wings  including investigation, district, Armed Police, and intelligence.

The CRB exam were conducted for two papers including Paper I and II for the subjects including General Awareness/Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Skills/Punjabi Language/Logical & Analytical Reasoning and Data Interpretation/Digital Literacy & Computer Awareness/English Language.

As per the selection process for the Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021, selection is based on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam followed by Document Scrutiny and  Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). 

Out to total 560 Sub Inspector Posts., there are positions available for Investigation - 289 Posts, Armed Police - 97 Posts, District - 87 Posts and Intelligence - 87 Posts. 

