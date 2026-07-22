Punjab PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the Jail Warder and Matron written examination 2026. The exam is being conducted for a total of 532 vacancies under advertisement no. 08/2026. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can download their admit card from the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled for 26th July 2026. Candidates should log in using their application number and date of birth to access the hall ticket. It is mandatory to carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Punjab PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 has been released on July 22, 2026, at the official website of PSSSB. The examination is going to be held on July 26, 2026, across various centres in Punjab. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can find all the information provided in the table below: