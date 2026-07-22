Punjab PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB has officially released the Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The candidates who are going to attend the written exam on 26 July 2026 need to download their admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth. Candidates must bring the printed admit card with a valid proof of identification.
Key Points
- PSSSB Jail Warder & Matron admit card released on July 22, 2026.
- The written exam for 532 vacancies is scheduled for July 26, 2026.
- Download admit card from sssb.punjab.gov.in using application no. & DOB.
Punjab PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the Jail Warder and Matron written examination 2026. The exam is being conducted for a total of 532 vacancies under advertisement no. 08/2026. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can download their admit card from the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled for 26th July 2026. Candidates should log in using their application number and date of birth to access the hall ticket. It is mandatory to carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.
PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Punjab PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 has been released on July 22, 2026, at the official website of PSSSB. The examination is going to be held on July 26, 2026, across various centres in Punjab. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can find all the information provided in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB)
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Post Names
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Jail Warder and Matron
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Total Vacancies
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532
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Exam Dates
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26 July 2026
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Admit Card Release (June 14)
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22 July, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-Based)
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Login Credentials
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Application number/ Date of Birth
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Official Website
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sssb.punjab.gov.in
Punjab PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates who are appearing in the Jail Warder and Matron written examination 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website of PSSSB, as well as by using the direct link given below.
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Punjab PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website, sssb.punjab.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “PSSSB Jail Warder & Matron Admit Card 2026” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Enter the captcha code and click on the Submit button
Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Verify all the details provided on your admit card.
Step 7: Download the admit card and take its printout.
Details Mentioned on PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026
Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details that are given in the PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will given on the admit card as follows:
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Name of the Candidate
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Roll number
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Registration Number
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Exam Name
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Exam Date and Time
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Reporting Time
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Photograph and Signature
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Name & Address of Examination Centre
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Important Instructions for the Exam Day
Documents Required for PSSSB Jail Warder Exam 2026
Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre. Without these, entry will not be allowed.
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Printed copy of the PSSSB Jail Warder & Matron Admit Card 2026
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Original valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License)
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Two passport-sized photographs.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com