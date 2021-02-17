Punjab SSSB PO Result 2021 along with answer key OUT @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probationary Officer Result & Answer Key Here

Punjab SSSB PO Result 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the result and answer key for PSSSB PO Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Superintendent/ Welfare Officer/ Probation Officer Posts. All such candidates who applied for Punjab SSSB PO Recruitment 2021 Exam can now download their result and answer key through the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The list of shortlisted candidates has been uploaded to the official website. The exam for the aforesaid posts held on 31 January 2021. According to the result, a total of 11372 candidates qualified in the written test. Candidates can download their result and final answer key by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download Punjab SSSB PO Result 2021?

Visit the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on click here to view final answer key and combined merit list for the post of Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probationary Officer Advt. No. 03 of 2020. Then, a window will be opened where you can check the merit list and final answer key by clicking on the given button. Download Punjab SSSB PO Result 2021 and Answer Key and save it for future reference

Download Set Wise Punjab SSSB PO Answer Key 2021

Download Punjab SSSB PO Result 2021

Latest Government Jobs:

CCL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released on centralcoalfiled.in: Apply Online for 482 Apprentice Posts

Cantonment Board Belgaum Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Teacher, Safaiwala and Other Posts, Apply @ belgaum.cantt.gov.in

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: 280 Vacancies Notified for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @sjvn.nic.in

UPHESC Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released @uphesconline.org, 2000+ Vacancies to be filled, online application begins from 25 Feb

WEBCSC Recruitment 2021 for 58 Supervisor, Junior Assistant, Accounts & Other Posts, Apply Online @webcsc.org