Quantum University session 2022-2023: 90% placement rate, alumni achievements, and internship offers of $100,000 with PayPal

Known for its picturesque location in Roorkee, Quantum University is recognised for providing its students with outstanding education and exceptional placements. The university's placement record for the 2022–2023 session has once again shown remarkable results, with a significant improvement in its placement success rate, with an impressive average jump of 90%. The university's batch received excellent placement offers from IT companies such as BYJUs, Chegg India, HCL, and Academor. The university's placement drive saw a record number of over 300 companies come to the campus and offer over 1000 jobs to students.

Many top companies offered attractive salary packages to students, such as ZScaler which offered the highest package of 12 LPA, followed by Four Kites and BYJU's, each offering a package of 10 LPA. Other notable companies that offered high-paying jobs include Chegg India, which offered a salary package of 9.60 LPA to 12 students, and Magic Edtech, which offered a package of 9 LPA. Academor also offered its students a competitive package of 8.5 LPA, and they are now working in their new roles.

Quantum University continues to excel in providing its students with excellent education and job opportunities. The success of Quantum University can be measured by the outstanding achievements of its alumni. Its former students have spread their network in various industries, including IT, hospitality, finance, and entrepreneurship, achieving great success in their professional careers and making a mark on the international level through placements. Currently, the university's graduates are working for top companies like Oracle, Adobe, CapGemini, Amazon, and IBM. Bhupendra Pal is on top with a package of 68 LPA with Oracle, followed by Shubhika Garg, who has received 55 LPA through McAfee. Other notable former students include Kartikeya Chauhan, Ankit, and Mayank Tayal, who have received packages of 35 LPA, 28.75 LPA, and 24 LPA, respectively. Adobe has offered packages of 20.5 LPA and 18 LPA to Dipayan Bhomik and Archit Madan, respectively.

Singapore is a centre of hospitality and tourism that earns over 4% of its total GDP through its hospitality services. Quantum University takes pride in its former BHM students, Aman Yadav, Harsh Kambhoj, Manikant Tyagi, and Tushar Tyagi, who are currently working at the Carlton City and Mandarin Orchard hotels in Singapore with a package of 18 LPA. As a result of the achievements of Quantum's graduates, it is considered one of the best universities in the country today.

Apart from placements, Quantum University provides ample opportunities for its students to gain practical experience. The university has collaborations with leading companies that offer internships to its students. These internships help students gain valuable industry experience, which they can use to build their professional network while still in college. Currently, students have been offered to intern at one of the world's top IT companies, Paypal, which is providing a stipend of Rs 1 lakh. This collaboration with Paypal is a milestone in the direction of shaping the future of the students with the help of Quantum University.

The university takes great pride in the achievements of its students, who have made a name for themselves in various fields and industries. They have left an indelible mark on entrepreneurs and industrialists alike. Quantum's holistic education, industry-oriented curriculum, and practical experience are helping its students achieve outstanding success in their careers and are committed to continuing its tradition of excellence.

