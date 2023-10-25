Railtel Recruitment 2023 Notification For 21 Managers Vacancies in Data Centre

Railtel Recruitment 2023 is out for 21 Managers in the Data Centre on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Railtel Recruitment 2023

RailTel Recruitment for 21 Manager Vacancies
RailTel Recruitment for 21 Manager Vacancies

Railtel Managers Recruitment 2023: Railtel has released the recruitment notification for 21 Managers vacancies in its data centre on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the offline application form is November 11. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - railtelindia.com

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through written test and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Railtel Managers Recruitment 2023

Railtel notification for the recruitment of 21  Managers has been released. The application process for the post started on October 21. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

cyber securit

Railtel Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

RailTel

Posts Name

Managers in Data Centre

Total Vacancies

21

Mode of Application

Offline

Vacancy Announced on

October 21, 2023

Application Start Date

October 21, 2023

Application End Date

November 11, 2023 (6 PM)

Selection process

Written Test

Interview

Railtel Managers Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Railtel Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 21 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Railtel Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Managers

Download PDF

Application Form

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For Railtel Managers?

Candidates can fill out the Railtel application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for Railtel vacancy is Rs 1200, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category need not pay any application fees.

Category

Application Fee

Gen/EWS/OBC

Rs 1200

SC/ST/PwBD

Rs 600

Vacancies For Railtel Managers

A total of 21 vacancies were announced by Railtel for Managers. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name

Number of Posts

Deputy Manager (Database Admin)

1

Manager (Database Admin)

2

Senior Manager (Database Admin)

2

Deputy Manager (System Admin)

5

Manager (System Admin)

2

Senior Manager (System Admin)

2

Deputy Manager (Security)

2

Manager (Security)

2

Senior Manager (Security)

2

Senior Manager (IT)

1

Total

21

What is the Railtel Managers Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Railtel Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Railtel Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the posts should have completed B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in Electronics & Telecom; or Telecom; or Computer Science; or Computer & Communication; or Information Technology; or Electrical; or Electronics; or any other combination of Engineering branches where Electronics is one of the branches; or M.Sc. (Electronics); or MCA; or equivalent.

 

Age Limit:

Post Name

Age Limit

Deputy Manager (Database Admin)

21 - 30 years

Manager (Database Admin)

23 - 30 years

Senior Manager (Database Admin)

27 - 34 years

Deputy Manager (System Admin)

21 - 30 years

Manager (System Admin)

23 - 30 years

Senior Manager (System Admin)

27 - 34 years

Deputy Manager (Security)

21 - 30 years

Manager (Security)

23 - 30 years

Senior Manager (Security)

27 - 34 years

Senior Manager (IT)

27 - 34 years

Railtel Managers Selection Process

The Railtel 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Written Test
  2. Interview
  3. Document Verification

Railtel Managers Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates will vary according to the post they have applied for the salary range will be approximately Rs 12 Lakh to Rs 18 Lakh Per Annum

 

Post Name

Salary Range

Deputy Manager (Database Admin)

Rs.40,000-1,40,000/- (CTC: Rs.12 Lakh approx.)

Manager (Database Admin)

Rs.50,000-1,60,000/- (CTC: Rs.15 Lakh approx.)

Senior Manager (Database Admin)

Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- (CTC: Rs.18 Lakh approx.)

Deputy Manager (System Admin)

Rs.40,000-1,40,000/- (CTC: Rs.12 Lakh approx.)

Manager (System Admin)

Rs.50,000-1,60,000/- (CTC: Rs.15 Lakh approx.)

Senior Manager (System Admin)

Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- (CTC: Rs.18 Lakh approx.)

Deputy Manager (Security)

Rs.40,000-1,40,000/- (CTC: Rs.12 Lakh approx.)

Manager (Security)

Rs.50,000-1,60,000/- (CTC: Rs.15 Lakh approx.)

Senior Manager (Security)

Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- (CTC: Rs.18 Lakh approx.)

Senior Manager (IT)

Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- (CTC: Rs.18 Lakh approx.)

Steps to Apply for the Railtel Managers

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - railtelindia.com

Step 2: Click on the careers Button

Step 3: Download the application form for - Managers in Data Centre

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Enclose all the required documents with the application form 

Step 5: Send the application form to - General Manager/HR, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Plate-A, 6th Floor, Office Block-II, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi-110023.

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for Railtel Managers Recruitment 2023 be released?

The Railtel Recruitment 2023 for Managers is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 21 posts.

How many posts have been announced in Railtel Recruitment 2023 for Managers?

A total of 21 posts have been announced in the Railtel Recruitment 2023 notification for Managers

What is the age limit to apply for Railtel Recruitment 2023?

The age limit varies as per the post candidates is apply for Railtel Recruitment 2023 for Managers. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the Railtel Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for Railtel Recruitment 2023 based on two steps i.e. written test interview and document verification. A detailed process is given in the above article.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next