Railtel Recruitment 2023 Notification For 21 Managers Vacancies in Data Centre

Railtel Managers Recruitment 2023: Railtel has released the recruitment notification for 21 Managers vacancies in its data centre on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the offline application form is November 11. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - railtelindia.com

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through written test and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Railtel Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority RailTel Posts Name Managers in Data Centre Total Vacancies 21 Mode of Application Offline Vacancy Announced on October 21, 2023 Application Start Date October 21, 2023 Application End Date November 11, 2023 (6 PM) Selection process Written Test Interview

Railtel Managers Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Railtel Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 21 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Railtel Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Managers Download PDF Application Form Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For Railtel Managers?

Candidates can fill out the Railtel application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for Railtel vacancy is Rs 1200, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category need not pay any application fees.

Category Application Fee Gen/EWS/OBC Rs 1200 SC/ST/PwBD Rs 600

Vacancies For Railtel Managers

A total of 21 vacancies were announced by Railtel for Managers. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name Number of Posts Deputy Manager (Database Admin) 1 Manager (Database Admin) 2 Senior Manager (Database Admin) 2 Deputy Manager (System Admin) 5 Manager (System Admin) 2 Senior Manager (System Admin) 2 Deputy Manager (Security) 2 Manager (Security) 2 Senior Manager (Security) 2 Senior Manager (IT) 1 Total 21

What is the Railtel Managers Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Railtel Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Railtel Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the posts should have completed B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in Electronics & Telecom; or Telecom; or Computer Science; or Computer & Communication; or Information Technology; or Electrical; or Electronics; or any other combination of Engineering branches where Electronics is one of the branches; or M.Sc. (Electronics); or MCA; or equivalent.

Age Limit:

Post Name Age Limit Deputy Manager (Database Admin) 21 - 30 years Manager (Database Admin) 23 - 30 years Senior Manager (Database Admin) 27 - 34 years Deputy Manager (System Admin) 21 - 30 years Manager (System Admin) 23 - 30 years Senior Manager (System Admin) 27 - 34 years Deputy Manager (Security) 21 - 30 years Manager (Security) 23 - 30 years Senior Manager (Security) 27 - 34 years Senior Manager (IT) 27 - 34 years

Railtel Managers Selection Process

The Railtel 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Interview Document Verification

Railtel Managers Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates will vary according to the post they have applied for the salary range will be approximately Rs 12 Lakh to Rs 18 Lakh Per Annum

Post Name Salary Range Deputy Manager (Database Admin) Rs.40,000-1,40,000/- (CTC: Rs.12 Lakh approx.) Manager (Database Admin) Rs.50,000-1,60,000/- (CTC: Rs.15 Lakh approx.) Senior Manager (Database Admin) Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- (CTC: Rs.18 Lakh approx.) Deputy Manager (System Admin) Rs.40,000-1,40,000/- (CTC: Rs.12 Lakh approx.) Manager (System Admin) Rs.50,000-1,60,000/- (CTC: Rs.15 Lakh approx.) Senior Manager (System Admin) Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- (CTC: Rs.18 Lakh approx.) Deputy Manager (Security) Rs.40,000-1,40,000/- (CTC: Rs.12 Lakh approx.) Manager (Security) Rs.50,000-1,60,000/- (CTC: Rs.15 Lakh approx.) Senior Manager (Security) Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- (CTC: Rs.18 Lakh approx.) Senior Manager (IT) Rs.60,000-1,80,000/- (CTC: Rs.18 Lakh approx.)

Steps to Apply for the Railtel Managers

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - railtelindia.com

Step 2: Click on the careers Button

Step 3: Download the application form for - Managers in Data Centre

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Enclose all the required documents with the application form

Step 5: Send the application form to - General Manager/HR, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Plate-A, 6th Floor, Office Block-II, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi-110023.