Indian Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts

Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Central Railway is conducting interviews for recruitment to the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The interview will be held on 04 October 2022 from 10 AM to 5 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can attend the interview at DRM’s Office Bhusawal.

Railway Teacher Recruitment Notification Download

Interview Details

Date of Interview - 04 October 2022

Time of Interview - 10 AM to 5 PM

Venue - DRM’s Office Bhusawal.

Railway Teacher Vacancy Details

Railway Vacancies

PGT Posts

Subject Vacancies Chemistry 1 English 1 Hindi 1 Maths 1 Economics 1

TGT Posts

Subject Vacancies Science (Maths), Arts English & SST and Hindi 1, 7

PRT Posts

Subject Vacancies Music 9 PTI Counselor Arts and Craft English Maths Marathi

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

PG Teacher - Two years integrated Post graduate M.Sc course of regional college of education of NCERT in the concerned subject OR Master Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. B.Ed or equivalent.Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Medium.

TGT Teacher - Graduate and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed OR 12th and B.El.Ed OR 12th and BA/B.Sc or BA.Ed/B.Sc Ed. TET Qualified.

PRT - 12th with Diploma or 12th with B.El.Ed or Graduation with Diploma

PRT Music- 12th with 50% marks or intermediate with 50% marks and Bachelor’s Degree in Music

PRT PTI - B.P.Ed with 50% marks

PRT Counselor - BA/B.Sc (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in counselling. 1-year experience or registration with RCI as a Vocational Counselor

PRT Art and Craft - Diploma in Art and Craft

Salary:

PGT - Rs. 27500/-

TGT - Rs. 26250/-

PRT - Rs. 21250/-

Age Limit:

18 to 65 years

Those who fulfill the above conditions may attend the walk-in-interview with application performa in person. Candidates while applying should indicate past services rendered, if any, including the period of contract put in by them on Indian Railway.