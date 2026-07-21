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Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Now at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 10:51 IST

Rajasthan CET 12th level Form is closing today, on 23 July 2026. RSSB has started the application process on 24 June 2026. Interested candidate must complete their application form on the official website of RSSB before the last date.

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Now at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Now at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points

  • Online applications for Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026 close on July 23, 2026.
  • The qualifying exam is scheduled to be held from October 23 to 25, 2026.
  • Candidates must be 12th pass, aged 18-40, to apply for various govt posts.

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026:Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 is closing today, 23 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and the SSO Rajasthan portal. Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan CET 12th Level (Senior Secondary) Form 2026. Candidates who have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and are aged between 18 and 40 years can apply online. The online application process started on 24 June and continues till 23 July 2026. RSSB CET is a qualifying exam for various government posts in Rajasthan. Candidates must apply before the last date to avoid any discrepancies.

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Notification PDF

Interested candidates are advised to carefully check the complete details about the Rajasthan CET 12th Level form 2026 from the official notification PDF given below and know more about its eligibility criteria, the selection process, and the steps to apply online.  

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Official Notification 

Check Here 

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Highlights

Below is the Quick Table for the Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully check the key highlights, including application dates, mode, eligibility criteria, and other details, as follows:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Rajasthan Staff Selection Body 

Exam Name 

Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary (12th Level) Exam 2026

Application Mode 

Online 

Application Start Date 

24 June 2026

Application Last Date 

23 July 2026 (Today)

Exam Dates

23 to 25 October 2026

Eligibility Criteria 

Must have passed class 12th 

Official website 

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in 

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying, candidates must check the eligibility criteria listed below and read them carefully.

  • Candidates must have passed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board.

  • Candidates appearing in Class 12 exams can also apply, but they must pass before document verification.

  • Candidates must be a citizen of India.

  • The Minimum age is 18 years.

  • The Maximum age is 40 years.

  • Age relaxation is given to SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates as per Rajasthan Government rules.

  • Only one application is allowed per candidate for the 12th Level

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form List of 14 Posts/Services

RSSB has released the list of posts covered under the Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026. Candidates who clear this eligibility test can apply for recruitment in these departments through separate department-wise exams. Check the full list below.

S. No.

Name of Service

Name of Post

1

Rajasthan Forest Subordinate Service

Forest Guard (Vanpal)

2

Rajasthan Minority Affairs Subordinate Service

Hostel Superintendent

3

Rajasthan Excise Subordinate Service (Preventive Branch)

Jamadar Grade-II

4

Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service

Constable

5

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Office Clerical Service

Clerk Grade-II

6

Rajasthan Secretariat Clerical Service

Clerk Grade-II

7

Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerical Service

Junior Assistant

8

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Clerical Service

Junior Assistant

9

Rajasthan Panchayati Raj

Junior Assistant

10

Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board (Service)

Junior Assistant

11

Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Market (Mandi Committee Employee) Service

Junior Assistant

12

Secondary Education Board, Rajasthan Employee (Amendment) Service Regulation

Clerk Grade-II

13

Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Employee Service Rules and Regulations

Junior Assistant

14

Jaipur Development Authority Subordinate Service

Junior Assistant

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Apply Link

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission has started the application process for the CET 12th Level Form 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying can check the direct link given below. They are also advised to check the complete information about the RSSB CET 12th Level Form 2026 and apply before the last-day rush, July 23, 2026, 

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 

Apply Link 

Steps to Apply for Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 

Candidates can apply online for the Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 through the official website by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • Log in using your SSO ID, or complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if you are a new user.

  • Select Rajasthan CET 2026 from the list.

  • Choose the 12th Level (Senior Secondary) option.

  • Enter personal and educational details carefully.

  • Upload photograph, signature, and required documents in the prescribed format.

  • Review all details before final submission.

  • Pay the application fee through online mode.

  • Submit the form and save or download for future reference.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 12:31 IST

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