Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Now at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points Online applications for Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026 close on July 23, 2026.

The qualifying exam is scheduled to be held from October 23 to 25, 2026.

Candidates must be 12th pass, aged 18-40, to apply for various govt posts.

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026:Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 is closing today, 23 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and the SSO Rajasthan portal. Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan CET 12th Level (Senior Secondary) Form 2026. Candidates who have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and are aged between 18 and 40 years can apply online. The online application process started on 24 June and continues till 23 July 2026. RSSB CET is a qualifying exam for various government posts in Rajasthan. Candidates must apply before the last date to avoid any discrepancies. Forms filled till now -

CET Sr Secondary 2026

Count = 20.35 लाख

Last date = 23 July 2026



CET Sr Secondary form भरने की कल लास्ट डेट है, सबको बताओ।



CET Graduation 2026

Count = 10.72 लाख

Last date = 2 August 2026 — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) July 22, 2026

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Notification PDF Interested candidates are advised to carefully check the complete details about the Rajasthan CET 12th Level form 2026 from the official notification PDF given below and know more about its eligibility criteria, the selection process, and the steps to apply online. Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Official Notification Check Here Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Highlights Below is the Quick Table for the Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully check the key highlights, including application dates, mode, eligibility criteria, and other details, as follows: Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Body Exam Name Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary (12th Level) Exam 2026 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 24 June 2026 Application Last Date 23 July 2026 (Today) Exam Dates 23 to 25 October 2026 Eligibility Criteria Must have passed class 12th Official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying, candidates must check the eligibility criteria listed below and read them carefully. Candidates must have passed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board.

Candidates appearing in Class 12 exams can also apply, but they must pass before document verification.

Candidates must be a citizen of India.

The Minimum age is 18 years.

The Maximum age is 40 years.

Age relaxation is given to SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates as per Rajasthan Government rules.

Only one application is allowed per candidate for the 12th Level Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form List of 14 Posts/Services RSSB has released the list of posts covered under the Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026. Candidates who clear this eligibility test can apply for recruitment in these departments through separate department-wise exams. Check the full list below.

S. No. Name of Service Name of Post 1 Rajasthan Forest Subordinate Service Forest Guard (Vanpal) 2 Rajasthan Minority Affairs Subordinate Service Hostel Superintendent 3 Rajasthan Excise Subordinate Service (Preventive Branch) Jamadar Grade-II 4 Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Constable 5 Rajasthan Public Service Commission Office Clerical Service Clerk Grade-II 6 Rajasthan Secretariat Clerical Service Clerk Grade-II 7 Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerical Service Junior Assistant 8 Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Clerical Service Junior Assistant 9 Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Junior Assistant 10 Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board (Service) Junior Assistant 11 Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Market (Mandi Committee Employee) Service Junior Assistant 12 Secondary Education Board, Rajasthan Employee (Amendment) Service Regulation Clerk Grade-II 13 Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Employee Service Rules and Regulations Junior Assistant 14 Jaipur Development Authority Subordinate Service Junior Assistant