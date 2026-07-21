Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Now at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan CET 12th level Form is closing today, on 23 July 2026. RSSB has started the application process on 24 June 2026. Interested candidate must complete their application form on the official website of RSSB before the last date.
Key Points
- Online applications for Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026 close on July 23, 2026.
- The qualifying exam is scheduled to be held from October 23 to 25, 2026.
- Candidates must be 12th pass, aged 18-40, to apply for various govt posts.
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026:Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 is closing today, 23 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and the SSO Rajasthan portal. Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan CET 12th Level (Senior Secondary) Form 2026. Candidates who have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and are aged between 18 and 40 years can apply online. The online application process started on 24 June and continues till 23 July 2026. RSSB CET is a qualifying exam for various government posts in Rajasthan. Candidates must apply before the last date to avoid any discrepancies.
Forms filled till now -— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) July 22, 2026
CET Sr Secondary 2026
Count = 20.35 लाख
Last date = 23 July 2026
CET Sr Secondary form भरने की कल लास्ट डेट है, सबको बताओ।
CET Graduation 2026
Count = 10.72 लाख
Last date = 2 August 2026
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Notification PDF
Interested candidates are advised to carefully check the complete details about the Rajasthan CET 12th Level form 2026 from the official notification PDF given below and know more about its eligibility criteria, the selection process, and the steps to apply online.
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Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Official Notification
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Highlights
Below is the Quick Table for the Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully check the key highlights, including application dates, mode, eligibility criteria, and other details, as follows:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Body
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary (12th Level) Exam 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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24 June 2026
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Application Last Date
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23 July 2026 (Today)
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Exam Dates
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23 to 25 October 2026
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Eligibility Criteria
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Must have passed class 12th
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Official website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must check the eligibility criteria listed below and read them carefully.
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Candidates must have passed Class 12 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board.
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Candidates appearing in Class 12 exams can also apply, but they must pass before document verification.
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Candidates must be a citizen of India.
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The Minimum age is 18 years.
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The Maximum age is 40 years.
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Age relaxation is given to SC, ST, OBC, and EWS candidates as per Rajasthan Government rules.
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Only one application is allowed per candidate for the 12th Level
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form List of 14 Posts/Services
RSSB has released the list of posts covered under the Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026. Candidates who clear this eligibility test can apply for recruitment in these departments through separate department-wise exams. Check the full list below.
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S. No.
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Name of Service
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Name of Post
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1
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Rajasthan Forest Subordinate Service
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Forest Guard (Vanpal)
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2
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Rajasthan Minority Affairs Subordinate Service
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Hostel Superintendent
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3
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Rajasthan Excise Subordinate Service (Preventive Branch)
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Jamadar Grade-II
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4
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Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service
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Constable
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5
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission Office Clerical Service
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Clerk Grade-II
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6
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Rajasthan Secretariat Clerical Service
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Clerk Grade-II
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7
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Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerical Service
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Junior Assistant
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8
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Clerical Service
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Junior Assistant
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9
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Rajasthan Panchayati Raj
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Junior Assistant
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10
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Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board (Service)
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Junior Assistant
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11
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Rajasthan Agricultural Produce Market (Mandi Committee Employee) Service
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Junior Assistant
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12
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Secondary Education Board, Rajasthan Employee (Amendment) Service Regulation
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Clerk Grade-II
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13
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Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Employee Service Rules and Regulations
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Junior Assistant
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14
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Jaipur Development Authority Subordinate Service
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Junior Assistant
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 Apply Link
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission has started the application process for the CET 12th Level Form 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying can check the direct link given below. They are also advised to check the complete information about the RSSB CET 12th Level Form 2026 and apply before the last-day rush, July 23, 2026,
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Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026
Steps to Apply for Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026
Candidates can apply online for the Rajasthan CET 12th Level Form 2026 through the official website by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official website RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Log in using your SSO ID, or complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if you are a new user.
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Select Rajasthan CET 2026 from the list.
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Choose the 12th Level (Senior Secondary) option.
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Enter personal and educational details carefully.
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Upload photograph, signature, and required documents in the prescribed format.
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Review all details before final submission.
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Pay the application fee through online mode.
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Submit the form and save or download for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com