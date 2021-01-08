Rajasthan HC Chauffeur Driver Exam Admit Card 2021 OUT @hcraj.nic.in, Download Here

Rajasthan HC Chauffeur Driver Exam Admit Card 2021 have been uploaded at hcraj.nic.in. Al such candidates applied for Rajasthan HC Chauffeur Driver Exam 2021 notice no. RHC/Exam Cell/Driver/2020/709 dated 16 December 2020 can download the call letter through the official website.i.e.hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan HC Chauffeur Driver Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 23 January 2021 at various exam centre at 11 AM to 1 PM. The Rajasthan HC Chauffeur Driver Exam Admit Card 2021 Download link is given below. Candidates can download the admit card by entering registration number, date of birth and other details here.

Candidates should note that the Admission Cards cum Attendance Sheets have been uploaded and can be downloaded by entering respective User Name, Password and Captcha Code. The link "Admit Card" is provided on the official website of this Court i.e.hcraj.nic.in.

All candidates are advised to get Color Print of Admission Card cum Attendance Sheet. No Admission Card cum Attendance Sheet shall be sent to the candidates separately.

How and Where to Download Rajasthan HC Chauffeur Driver Exam Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.hcraj.nic.in. Click on Rajasthan HC Chauffeur Driver Exam Admit Card 2021flashing on the homepage. Enter a user name, password, captcha code and click on the submit button. The Rajasthan HC Chauffeur Driver Exam Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Rajasthan HC Chauffeur Driver Exam Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done 72 vacancies of Chauffeur Driver in Rajasthan High Court, Rajasthan State Law Academy Jodhpur, Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority and Rajasthan District Court. The candidates can directly download Rajasthan HC Chauffeur Driver Exam Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the provided link.