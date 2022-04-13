Rajasthan HC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022 OUT, Download @hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan High Court has released the mains admit cards for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. Those candidates can download RHC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022 online from the official website of hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam 2022 will be held on 30th April 2022 (Saturday) & 1st May 2022 (Sunday). The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download RHC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022 from the link "Admit Card" provided on the official website of the Court by entering their respective User Name, Password & Captcha Code. The direct link to the admit card is given below.

How to Download Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of hcraj.nic.in. Click on the ‘Admit Card' Section. Now, Click on the 'Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022' Download Link. Enter respective User Name, Password and Captcha Code. The Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022

Instructions to follow: