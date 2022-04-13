Rajasthan HC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022 OUT, Download @hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan High Court has released the mains admit cards for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. Those candidates can download RHC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022 online from the official website of hcraj.nic.in.
Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam 2022 will be held on 30th April 2022 (Saturday) & 1st May 2022 (Sunday). The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download RHC Civil Judge Admit Card 2022 from the link "Admit Card" provided on the official website of the Court by entering their respective User Name, Password & Captcha Code. The direct link to the admit card is given below.
How to Download Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022?
- Visit the official website of hcraj.nic.in.
- Click on the ‘Admit Card' Section.
- Now, Click on the 'Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022' Download Link.
- Enter respective User Name, Password and Captcha Code.
- The Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
Direct Link to Download Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2022
Instructions to follow:
- Candidates are required to bring a copy of the admit card along with a valid identity proof, i.e. Adhar
Card/Driving License/ Voter ID card/ Passport/PAN Card, Xerox Copy of the Photo ID Proof; A recent coloured photograph of 2.5cm x 2.5cm size; and Black/Blue Ball pen.
- Candidates may also bring 50ml sanitizer bottle and transparent bottle of drinking water.
- Candidates shall reach the examination centre at least 45 minutes before the scheduled time of exam.
- Every candidate shall wear face mask.
- Candidates hands will be sanitized at the entrance of the exam.
- No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre beyond 15 minutes after the commencement of the exam.
- No candidate shall write his/her name/roll number or makes any sign in any other part of the Question Paper cum Answer Booklet (QPAB) except at the specified places.
- Exchange of anything i.e. any writing materials, stencils etc. will be strictly prohibited.
- No T.A. & D.A. shall be admissible to the candidates for appearing in the exam.
- Any request for changing of Examination Centre shall not be considered under any circumstances.
- Dress Code: Male Candidates shall wear half sleeve Shirt/T-shirt, Trouser, and Sleeper.
- Dress Code: Female candidates shall wear Salwar Suit/Saree, half sleeve Top/Blouse, Sleeper and Rubber Band in hair
- Candidates are not allowed to wear full sleeve Shirt/Blouse, Big Size Button, any type of Broche, Badge and Flower.
- Candidate shall not wear Watch, Shoes, Sandals, Socks, Goggles, Belt, Hair Pin, Ganda/Tabeez, Scarf, Hat/Cap, Stall,
Shawl, Coat, Tie, Jacket, Blazer, Muffler etc. They shall not carry any Purse/Hand Bag with them.