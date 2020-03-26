Rajasthan High Court Judicial Assistant Recruitment 2020 Process Postponed due to COVID-2019 @hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Judicial Assistant Recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan High Court has postponed the recruitment process for the Junior Judicial Assistant Posts on its official website. Candidates who have to apply for the Junior Judicial Assistant posts can check the short notification on the official website of Rajasthan High Court -hcraj.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan High Court , it has put on hold the ongoing recruitment process for the posts of Junior Judicial Assistant and Clerk Grade II for various District Courts. It further said that the new schedule for the recruitment will be announced after 15 April 2020.

Short Notification further says that, "it is notified to all concerned that in view of total lockdown for containment of spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Schedule dates for filling in online application form (starting date 30-03-2020 & last date 27-04-2020) have been postponed. News dates will be declared after 15 April 2020.

It is noted that Rajasthan High Court had earlier released the notification for the recruitment of the Junior Judicial Assistant and other posts. You can check the short notification on the official website of the Rajasthan High Court. You can check the notification also with the direct link given below.



