Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF - Link Here

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 14, 2025, 22:22 IST

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will soon be released on police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check category-wise cut-off marks, minimum qualifying scores, and previous year trends to understand the competition level. The cut-off depends on factors like exam difficulty, total vacancies, and the number of applicants. Stay updated here for official cut-off updates and important exam details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025
Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published on the official website of the Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 has been released, and the cut off marks are expected to be released soon. The written examination is scheduled to take place on 13 and 14 September 2025. To qualify for the next stage of the selection process, candidates must score equal to or higher than the cut-off marks in the written test.

Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be updated here once it is released. Every year, the cut-off marks may change based on factors such as the number of applicants, exam difficulty level, and overall performance. The cut-off also differs for each category.

Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be available here once officially released. Candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table below to understand the minimum qualifying scores required for the written examination.

Category

Cut Off (Marks)

General

To be announced

OBC

To be announced

SC

To be announced

ST

To be announced

Also Check: Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025

How to Check Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025?

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released after the written exam results are declared. Once published, candidates can check the category-wise cut-off for all constable posts by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the State News section and click on the link for “Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025.”
Step 3: The cut-off PDF for the current year will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Rajasthan Police Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025

Candidates must understand the difference between the minimum qualifying marks and the final cut-off marks. The minimum qualifying marks are the basic scores required to be considered eligible for the next round, while the cut-off marks are the actual scores that determine the merit list.

The following are the Rajasthan Police Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025:

  • General/UR & OBC: 40%

  • SC/ST: 36%

  • SC/ST (TSP Area): 30%

  • Saharia: 25%

Also Check:

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Centre 2025
Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Selection Process
Rajasthan Police Constable Preparation Tips 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off

The Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the level of competition and expected score trends. The cut-off marks varied for different posts, districts, and categories for both male and female candidates in the 2022 recruitment cycle.

Below are the previous year cut-off marks for male candidates:

Post Name

Male Cut Off Marks

CID CB Constable Driver Non-TSP

84

CID CB Constable General Non-TSP

87

CID IB Constable Driver Non-TSP

91

CID IB Constable General Non-TSP

94

Commissionerate Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

94

Commissionerate Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP

98

District Banswara Constable Driver TSP

48

District Banswara Constable General TSP

62

District Baran Constable General Non-TSP

82

District Barmer Constable General Non-TSP

89

District Bhilwara Constable General Non-TSP

82

District Bikaner Constable General Non-TSP

90

District Bundi Constable General Non-TSP

74

District Chittorgarh Constable General Non-TSP

87

District Dungarpur Constable Driver TSP

45

District Dungarpur Constable General TSP

67

District Jaipur Rural Constable General Non-TSP

72

District Jaisalmer Constable General Non-TSP

83

District Jalore Constable General Non-TSP

86

District Jhalawar Constable General Non-TSP

83

District Jodhpur Rural Constable General Non-TSP

80

District Kota City Constable General Non-TSP

70

District Kota Rural Constable General Non-TSP

81

District Pratapgarh Constable Driver TSP

54

District Pratapgarh Constable General TSP

65

District Rajsamand Constable General Non-TSP

77

District Udaipur Constable General TSP

79

8th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP

111

11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable Driver Non-TSP

114

11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP

109

5th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

104

14th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

109

4th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

92

GRP Ajmer Constable General Non-TSP

89

GRP Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP

88

Home Guard – Constable Bugler

69

Home Guard – Constable Driver Non-TSP

85

Home Guard – Constable Driver TSP

42

Home Guard – Constable Drum-Man

67

Home Guard – Constable General Non-TSP

93

Home Guard – Constable General TSP

74

Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Constable General TSP

95

MBC Banswara Constable Driver TSP

80

Female candidates had slightly lower cut-off marks compared to male candidates in 2022. The following are the previous year cut-off scores for female candidates:

Post Name

Female Cut Off Marks

CID CB Constable General Non-TSP

69

CID IB Constable Driver Non-TSP

67.5

CID IB Constable General Non-TSP

85

Commissionerate Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

82.75

Commissionerate Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP

88.5

District Banswara Constable Driver TSP

21.25

District Banswara Constable General TSP

48.25

District Baran Constable General Non-TSP

60

District Barmer Constable General Non-TSP

71

District Bhilwara Constable General Non-TSP

71.75

District Bikaner Constable General Non-TSP

76

District Bundi Constable General Non-TSP

60

District Chittorgarh Constable General Non-TSP

78

District Dungarpur Constable General TSP

50

District Jaipur Rural Constable General Non-TSP

61

District Jaisalmer Constable General Non-TSP

64.5

District Jalore Constable General Non-TSP

71.75

District Jhalawar Constable General Non-TSP

71.5

District Jodhpur Rural Constable General Non-TSP

64.5

District Kota City Constable General Non-TSP

60

District Kota Rural Constable General Non-TSP

60.25

District Pratapgarh Constable General TSP

55

District Rajsamand Constable General Non-TSP

60.25

District Udaipur Constable General TSP

61

8th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP

87

11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable Driver Non-TSP

86.25

11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP

89.75

5th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

83.5

14th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

96.5

4th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP

76.25

GRP Ajmer Constable General Non-TSP

66

GRP Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP

73.5

Home Guard – Constable Driver Non-TSP

55.75

Home Guard – Constable General Non-TSP

82.75

Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Constable General TSP

45.25

MBC Banswara Constable Driver TSP

31.25

Factors Affecting Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 changes every year because several important factors influence the final scores. The following are some of the key factors:

  • Number of applicants

  • Exam difficulty level

  • Candidate category

  • Total vacancies

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News