Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF - Link Here

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published on the official website of the Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 has been released, and the cut off marks are expected to be released soon. The written examination is scheduled to take place on 13 and 14 September 2025. To qualify for the next stage of the selection process, candidates must score equal to or higher than the cut-off marks in the written test.
Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be updated here once it is released. Every year, the cut-off marks may change based on factors such as the number of applicants, exam difficulty level, and overall performance. The cut-off also differs for each category.
Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be available here once officially released. Candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table below to understand the minimum qualifying scores required for the written examination.
|
Category
|
Cut Off (Marks)
|
General
|
To be announced
|
OBC
|
To be announced
|
SC
|
To be announced
|
ST
|
To be announced
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025
How to Check Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025?
The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released after the written exam results are declared. Once published, candidates can check the category-wise cut-off for all constable posts by following these easy steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the State News section and click on the link for “Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025.”
Step 3: The cut-off PDF for the current year will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Rajasthan Police Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025
Candidates must understand the difference between the minimum qualifying marks and the final cut-off marks. The minimum qualifying marks are the basic scores required to be considered eligible for the next round, while the cut-off marks are the actual scores that determine the merit list.
The following are the Rajasthan Police Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025:
-
General/UR & OBC: 40%
-
SC/ST: 36%
-
SC/ST (TSP Area): 30%
-
Saharia: 25%
Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off
The Rajasthan Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the level of competition and expected score trends. The cut-off marks varied for different posts, districts, and categories for both male and female candidates in the 2022 recruitment cycle.
Below are the previous year cut-off marks for male candidates:
|
Post Name
|
Male Cut Off Marks
|
CID CB Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
84
|
CID CB Constable General Non-TSP
|
87
|
CID IB Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
91
|
CID IB Constable General Non-TSP
|
94
|
Commissionerate Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
94
|
Commissionerate Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP
|
98
|
District Banswara Constable Driver TSP
|
48
|
District Banswara Constable General TSP
|
62
|
District Baran Constable General Non-TSP
|
82
|
District Barmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
89
|
District Bhilwara Constable General Non-TSP
|
82
|
District Bikaner Constable General Non-TSP
|
90
|
District Bundi Constable General Non-TSP
|
74
|
District Chittorgarh Constable General Non-TSP
|
87
|
District Dungarpur Constable Driver TSP
|
45
|
District Dungarpur Constable General TSP
|
67
|
District Jaipur Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
72
|
District Jaisalmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
83
|
District Jalore Constable General Non-TSP
|
86
|
District Jhalawar Constable General Non-TSP
|
83
|
District Jodhpur Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
80
|
District Kota City Constable General Non-TSP
|
70
|
District Kota Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
81
|
District Pratapgarh Constable Driver TSP
|
54
|
District Pratapgarh Constable General TSP
|
65
|
District Rajsamand Constable General Non-TSP
|
77
|
District Udaipur Constable General TSP
|
79
|
8th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP
|
111
|
11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
114
|
11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP
|
109
|
5th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
104
|
14th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
109
|
4th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
92
|
GRP Ajmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
89
|
GRP Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP
|
88
|
Home Guard – Constable Bugler
|
69
|
Home Guard – Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
85
|
Home Guard – Constable Driver TSP
|
42
|
Home Guard – Constable Drum-Man
|
67
|
Home Guard – Constable General Non-TSP
|
93
|
Home Guard – Constable General TSP
|
74
|
Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Constable General TSP
|
95
|
MBC Banswara Constable Driver TSP
|
80
Female candidates had slightly lower cut-off marks compared to male candidates in 2022. The following are the previous year cut-off scores for female candidates:
|
Post Name
|
Female Cut Off Marks
|
CID CB Constable General Non-TSP
|
69
|
CID IB Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
67.5
|
CID IB Constable General Non-TSP
|
85
|
Commissionerate Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
82.75
|
Commissionerate Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP
|
88.5
|
District Banswara Constable Driver TSP
|
21.25
|
District Banswara Constable General TSP
|
48.25
|
District Baran Constable General Non-TSP
|
60
|
District Barmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
71
|
District Bhilwara Constable General Non-TSP
|
71.75
|
District Bikaner Constable General Non-TSP
|
76
|
District Bundi Constable General Non-TSP
|
60
|
District Chittorgarh Constable General Non-TSP
|
78
|
District Dungarpur Constable General TSP
|
50
|
District Jaipur Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
61
|
District Jaisalmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
64.5
|
District Jalore Constable General Non-TSP
|
71.75
|
District Jhalawar Constable General Non-TSP
|
71.5
|
District Jodhpur Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
64.5
|
District Kota City Constable General Non-TSP
|
60
|
District Kota Rural Constable General Non-TSP
|
60.25
|
District Pratapgarh Constable General TSP
|
55
|
District Rajsamand Constable General Non-TSP
|
60.25
|
District Udaipur Constable General TSP
|
61
|
8th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP
|
87
|
11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
86.25
|
11th Battalion RAC Delhi Constable General Non-TSP
|
89.75
|
5th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
83.5
|
14th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
96.5
|
4th Battalion RAC Jaipur Constable General Non-TSP
|
76.25
|
GRP Ajmer Constable General Non-TSP
|
66
|
GRP Jodhpur Constable General Non-TSP
|
73.5
|
Home Guard – Constable Driver Non-TSP
|
55.75
|
Home Guard – Constable General Non-TSP
|
82.75
|
Maharana Pratap Battalion RAC Constable General TSP
|
45.25
|
MBC Banswara Constable Driver TSP
|
31.25
Factors Affecting Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 changes every year because several important factors influence the final scores. The following are some of the key factors:
-
Number of applicants
-
Exam difficulty level
-
Candidate category
-
Total vacancies
