Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF - Link Here

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published on the official website of the Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 has been released, and the cut off marks are expected to be released soon. The written examination is scheduled to take place on 13 and 14 September 2025. To qualify for the next stage of the selection process, candidates must score equal to or higher than the cut-off marks in the written test.

Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be updated here once it is released. Every year, the cut-off marks may change based on factors such as the number of applicants, exam difficulty level, and overall performance. The cut-off also differs for each category.

Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Rajasthan Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be available here once officially released. Candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks in the table below to understand the minimum qualifying scores required for the written examination.