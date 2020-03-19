Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2020 Announced @police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2020: Home Guard Department, Rajasthan has published the notification for the exam dates for the post of Constable. As per the notice issued, Rajasthan Police Constable Exam will tentatively held in the month of May 2020.

Rajasthan Police will and upload the admit card of the exam seven days prior to the exam date. All those candidates who have applied for Rajasthan Police Constable Exam can download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card, once released, by login in the Rajasthan SSO official website https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin. They will be required to provide their Digital Identity (SSO ID/Userman) and Password.

Rajasthan Police will publish the Constable Exam Notice on its official website Constable http://police.rajasthan.gov.in or on Newspaper. The candidates will also be informed about the Rajasthan Police Constable written exam on their email ID and mobile password.

Rajasthan Police has published the employment notification for the recruitment of Constable General & Constable (Driver) Posts. A total of 5000 vacancies were notified. Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application was started on 23 December 2019. Rajasthan Police application was ended 10 February 2020.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Notification

